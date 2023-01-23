Rita F. Thomas, 66, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
She was born Jan. 8, 1957, the daughter of the late Valdie Arthur Brown and the late Ruby Lee Baughman Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Millard “Mickey” Thomas, and son, Philip Michael Thomas.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her devoted granddaughter, Savannah Thomas of Temple.
In keeping with her wishes, the body will be cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
