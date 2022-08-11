Halfway through 2022, Earth is on course for another top-10 finish in global temperature. After six months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that the period from January through June 2022 was the planet’s sixth warmest on record, with observations that go back to 1880. July has also been warmer than normal in most regions, so that top-10 status is not likely to change.

Getting warmer

