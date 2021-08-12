COVID cases continue to rise in Carroll County, with a 20% jump in hospitalizations since last week and one new death reported.
As of Tuesday, the state Department of Health was reporting 7,938 cumulative cases of COVID in the county since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, a number that is 127 more than the state reported on Friday.
On Thursday, Tanner Health System was reporting 53 people hospitalized for the virus in its three west Georgia facilities, with 15 of those patients at Tanner Medical Center / Villa Rica. Last week, there were 44 people.
The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that 135 people in the county have died since the pandemic began last March, that’s three more people than were being reported at the beginning of July.
Meanwhile, state health officials say the rate for full vaccinations in the county stands at 29%, lower than some surrounding counties.
Carroll County remains on a state watch list for “emerging counties of interest,” meaning that there was a 5% increase in COVID syndrome and more than 5% increase in cases, or a 25% increase in cases and more than 10 cases in the most recent week. In fact, all the counties surrounding Carroll have the same classification.
Tanner Health officials have attributed the 562% increase in hospitalizations since July 10 to the new, more infectious Delta variant of the original COVID-19 virus that started the pandemic in 2020. However, testing for that variant is not done at local hospitals, rather at national laboratories such as those at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Not all COVID cases require hospitalization, but the most severe cases do. And not all the hospitalized patients in Tanner are from Carroll County. But the higher hospitalizations do appear to reflect a surge in COVID infections regionally.
Viruses mimic living organisms by evolving or mutating over time to be resistant to whatever is in a host’s body that might kill it. As long as COVID continues to thrive within its human hosts, medical experts expect that it will continue to mutate into more variants.
The two vaccinations that have received emergency FDA approval have proved effective against all variants of the virus, health experts say. However, the vaccination rate for Carroll County is lower than neighboring counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.