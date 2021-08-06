COVID cases continued to rise for a fifth consecutive week in Carroll County, with a 20% jump in hospitalizations since last week and one new death reported.
As of Thursday, the Tanner Health System was reporting 53 people hospitalized for the virus in its three west Georgia facilities; last week that number was 44 people.
The state Department of Health was reporting Friday that 134 people in the county have died since the pandemic began in March 2020, that’s two more people than were being reported at the beginning of July.
Meanwhile, state health officials say the rate for full vaccinations in the county remains below 30%, placing it fifth among the counties with a common border. Haralson and Heard counties have lower percentages of fully vaccinated, while Fulton, Douglas, Coweta and Paulding counties have higher.
Carroll County remains on a state watch list for “emerging counties of interest,” meaning that there was a 5% increase in COVID syndrome and more than 5% increase in cases, or a 25% increase in cases and more than 10 cases in the most recent week. In fact, all the counties surrounding Carroll have the same classification.
Tanner Health officials have attributed the 562% increase in hospitalizations sine July 10 to the new, more infectious Delta variant of the original COVID-19 virus that started the pandemic in 2020.
In its Thursday report, Tanner said that 36 patients are in their Carrollton facility, representing 19.9% of its beds. There were 15 patients at Tanner Medical Center / Villa Rica, and two patients at Higgins General Hospital in Bremen.
Not all COVID cases require hospitalization, but the most severe cases do. And not all the hospitalized patients in Tanner are from Carroll County. But the higher hospitalizations do appear to reflect a surge in COVID infections regionally.
The state Department of Health was reporting Friday that 7,811 COVID cases have been reported in the county since he beginning of the pandemic, a 3.2% increase since the 7,567 cases that were being reported July 10.
Along with the 134 cumulative deaths being reported Friday, the DPH was reporting 116 additional deaths that they say are likely attributable to COVID.
It is not known specifically by health officials whether the Delta variant is in the region, but said last week that, based on the spike in cases, they suspect that it is. Hospitals like Tanner do not routinely test for the variant; that is done at the laboratories for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Viruses mimic living organisms by evolving or mutating over time to be resistant to whatever is in a host’s body that might kill it. As long as COVID continues to thrive within its human hosts, medical experts expect that it will continue to mutate into more variants.
The two vaccinations that have received emergency FDA approval have proved effective against all variants of the virus, health experts say. However, the vaccination rate for Carroll County is lower than neighboring counties.
The latest Department of Health figures show that 69,542 vaccination doses have been administered in the county, a 5.57% increase since July 10. But that same data shows that only 29% of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated; 32% have received one dose of the two-shot vaccines.
Carroll County borders six counties. Fulton has 47% of its population fully vaccinated, while Douglas has 36%, Coweta 35%, and Paulding has 30%. Haralson and Heard rank below Carroll, at 26% and 21% respectively.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,797 Georgians have died from the 949,716 cases diagnosed.
