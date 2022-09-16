The Central Lady Lions were up 14-0 in the bottom of the third facing region opponent Southeast Whitfield County on Thursday.
With two outs already away, senior Izzy Ripatti cranked a two-run shot to deep center field to seal the Lions' fourth region run-rule win of the year at a score of 16-0.
Alexis Warren pitched a no-hitter in the three-inning win for Central, with zeros across the board aside for three strikeouts and one walk.
Offensively, the Lady Lions were able to find a total of 13 hits. Three different Central batters had perfect batting averages, as Chelsea Jeffers went three-for-three, and Megan Cook and Lana Adams both went two-for-two.
Jeffers also led the team in RBIs, and she combined with Emma Shoemaker to lead the team with three hits apiece in the region win.
With the win, Central is currently tied for the lead in 4A Region 7 with a region record of 6-1. Their only region loss this year was a 2-1 loss to Heritage, a game that took eleven innings to decide.
Heritage is also the team the Lions are tied with in the region. The Generals also have a region record of 6-1, their only loss being the second game of their series with Central, a 1-0 defensive affair.
If Central and Heritage continue to sweep the rest of the region as they have so far, one game could decide which team wins the region and gets the number-one seed in the state playoffs.
Central vs. Heritage part three will take place at home for Central on October 4 at 5:30 p.m.
Until then, their next two games will also be at home, starting with a non-region game against Newnan on Monday (6 p.m.) and continuing with a region game against Sonoraville on Tuesday (5:30 p.m.).
