ROME — The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) will be hosting an encore screening of the documentary ‘Her Name Was Hester’ on December 7 at 7:30 p.m. EST at the Rome City Auditorium followed by a Q&A with Director Brian Campbell. The documentary was screened on the opening night of this year’s RIFF to a sold-out audience and this screening gives another opportunity for viewing to those who missed it. Tickets are $10 and proceeds benefit the Hester Heritage Foundation and the Rome International Film Festival, both of which are local 501c3 non-profit organizations. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3Umrwak. Those who had an all-access pass to RIFF can attend the screening at no cost.
‘Her Name Was Hester,’ follows Stacie Marshall as she moves back to her ancestral farm in Dirt Town Valley, Georgia, USA. Marshall wrestles with the reality of her farm having held enslaved humans and must find a way to make amends. In this process of reconciliation and filming, she is approached by a New York Times National Food Correspondent, who joins in the documentation of the story and it ends up on the cover of the New York Times July 4, 2021. A story passed down within Mrs. Marshall’s family about an enslaved woman, Hester, who served as a wet nurse to her ancestors and was eventually buried among them prompts Mrs. Marshall to engage in genealogical research and reconciliation efforts with her neighbors. Along the way, with the counsel and collaboration of her neighbors and trusted mentors, Betty and Melvin Mosley, Mrs. Marshall makes a surprising and emotional discovery that will change the community forever.
