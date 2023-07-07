Ridley G. Foster

Ridley G. Foster, age 82, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023. He was born on March 2, 1941, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late George Hiram Foster and the late Samantha Thompson Foster.

Ridley graduated from Mt. Zion High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps. Later he retired from Coca-Cola with over 50 years of service as a production manager. Ridley was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Trenton, Georgia. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, and an exceptional grandfather. His number one joy in life was spending time with his family, but his hobbies included woodworking, fishing, and camping. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

