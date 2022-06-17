Last week, June 7 through 10, riders from thirty-nine counties met to compete in the Georgia State 4-H Horse Show held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry. Among those horse and rider teams selected to participate in the rigorous competition were five local equestrians—Kyleigh “Bella” Webster, Ella Claire Ferguson, Jayde Waldrop, Marie’ Block, and Madison Kurz—from Carroll County who smashed the competition with some of the highest scores and rankings in the state.
With the help of teacher Denise Chase from Chase Meadow Lane Farm, the local equestrians prepared to enter the competition as they each had to meet a series of requirements to even be considered to compete. In March, the nominees were selected based on their demonstrated responsibilities and commitments to their horses. And in May, each student had to complete a written book of horse knowledge and practical experience to go along with their entries to ride in the show including submissions for various educational contests ranging from categories in painting, drawing, and photography to essay writing and public speaking. Each submission had to be in accordance with the event's theme, “Stirrup Some Fun!” Prior to competing, each person had to make exceptional scores on an examination of equine knowledge that would count towards each rider’s final, individual score. These extraordinary riders from Carroll County landed some of the highest scores on the test in the state, scoring in the mid to high 80 percent range.
“Compared to other horse shows we attend, the State 4-H show has the strictest standards for participation. It is an opportunity for all around horsemanship, not just riding,” Chase said.
Kyleigh “Bella” Webster, an 8th grader from Temple Middle School, and her horse Truffle opened the competition with a win in the Western Dressage competition. She scored high with 67% and beat her winning score from 2021. She also placed 3rd in the Junior Showmanship category and 10th in Pony Hunter, as well as placing in Dressage.
A 7th grade honor student and volleyball player from Central Middle School Ella Claire Ferguson won 3rd in Western Dressage. With her horse Secret Agent Man, she placed 8th in the Hunter Hack event. She also won top honors in educational contests including 1st for color photography, 2nd for black and white photography, and 2nd for public speaking.
Carrollton High School freshman Marie’ Block earned ribbons in Western Dressage, English Dressage, Showmanship, Pony Hunter, and Equitation. She and A Little Salty, her Arabian pony mare, was the 10th highest placed Hunt Seat Rider in the state.
Madison Kurz, a 7th grader who is active in the Douglas County 4-H program, rode Big Man on Campus, a Paint Oldenburg Gelding, to top honors in Dressage. She was 6th in Junior Hunt Seat Showmanship at Hand, 6th in Junior Hunter Under Saddle, and she was ribboned in Hunt Seat Equitation Flat. She also is the 9th highest placed Hunt Seat Rider in the state, and received 4th place ribbons for her painting and essay writing skills in the educational contests.
Jayde Waldrop is a 5th grader at Central Middle School who began her equestrian quest a little over a year ago. With Whole Lotto Love, a 22-year-old grey Thoroughbred Gelding, Waldrop entered the Cloverleaf division and took home the 3rd place medal in Cloverleaf Hunt Seat Equitation and the 6th place overall Cloverleaf Hunt Seat Rider award. She won 1st place for her essay writing, 2nd in color photography, 4th in black and white photography, and 5th in drawing.
An intricate player in the success of the outstanding equestrian riders is Natalie Moncus. She is a Carroll County Extension agent who helped the riders by approving all coursework and processing their entries. With Chase Meadow Lane farm celebrating its 25th year, it is no wonder that lifelong equestrian and educator Denise Chase is continuing to breed the best local talent Carroll County has ever seen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.