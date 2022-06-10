After over 50 years of loyal and dedicated service, we the staff and management of Walker Funeral Home, respectfully announce the passing of one of our own, Brother Ricky Walker, one of the original funeral directors of Walker Funeral Home, who served faithfully until the end.
On behalf of Walker Funeral Home we say thank you, JOB WELL DONE.
Brother Ricky was a faithful Minister of music of A Place of Refuge Church in Carrollton.
Brother Ricky Walker was truly a man who kept the faith and finished his course. — 2 Timothy 4:7, 8
Brother Ricky Walker, 65, of Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 6, 2022. Home Going service will be conducted on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at A Place of Refuge Church, 106 Refuge Way in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Westside Memory Garden in Carrollton.
His viewing will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the church from 5-7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral service must wear a mask.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama St. in Carrollton; 770-832-9059.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.