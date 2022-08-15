Ricky Dale Arrington, age 69 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. He was born February 15, 1953, in Bowdon, Georgia, the son of Billie Noles Arrington and the late Darrell Arrington.
He was a self-employed poultry farmer and was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Graham, where he served as choir director for many years.
In addition to his mother, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, his life partner, Donna; children, Marty Arrington of Childersburg, Alabama, Shane Arrington of Ducktown, Tennessee, and Candice Scott of Millry, Alabama; stepdaughter, Lindsay Driver of Whitesburg, Georgia; sister, Debra Ann Church of Graham, Alabama; brother and sister-in-law, Michael & Teri Arrington of Newell, Alabama; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 2:00 PM EST (1:00 PM Alabama Time) from Shiloh Baptist Church in Graham, Alabama with Rev. David Daniel and Rev. Jerry Wiggins officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Rev. Fred Cooke performing the graveside service. The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers: Rickey Kelley, Chuck Brock, Chad Wood, Brandon Word, Chris Phillips, and Chase Miller. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM EST.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Ricky Arrington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
