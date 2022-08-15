Ricky Dale Arrington

Ricky Dale Arrington, age 69 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. He was born February 15, 1953, in Bowdon, Georgia, the son of Billie Noles Arrington and the late Darrell Arrington.

He was a self-employed poultry farmer and was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Graham, where he served as choir director for many years.

