Ricky Cox, 63, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on May 21,2021.
Graveside Services will be conducted on Saturday,May 29,2021, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Church Cemetery in Bowdon.
His viewing will be on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone must wear a mask to the viewing and the graveside Services.
Arrangements entrusted to: Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Georgia (770) 832-9059.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.