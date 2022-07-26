Ricky “Buck” Hamrick II, 39 of Heflin, Alabama passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Jerome Whaley officiating.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
