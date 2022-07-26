Ricky “Buck” Hamrick II, 39 of Heflin, Alabama passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.

Service information

Jul 28
Visitation
Thursday, July 28, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Jul 29
Funeral
Friday, July 29, 2022
2:00PM
Chapel, Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
