The Amp’s “Locals Live” concert series in Carrollton continues this Friday, August 18 with performances by the Rick Fowler Band and Southern Remedy.

The concert at The Amp at Adamson Square will be something of a homecoming for Fowler,. He grew up in Bowdon and was a fixture on the west Georgia music scene in bands like Deacon Little, Fortnox, Bombay and Bad Fun for decades before moving to Athens, Ga.