The Amp’s “Locals Live” concert series in Carrollton continues this Friday, August 18 with performances by the Rick Fowler Band and Southern Remedy.
The concert at The Amp at Adamson Square will be something of a homecoming for Fowler,. He grew up in Bowdon and was a fixture on the west Georgia music scene in bands like Deacon Little, Fortnox, Bombay and Bad Fun for decades before moving to Athens, Ga.
The Fortnox song, “Storm Inside My Head,” from their self-titled Epic Records album went to number 44 in US AOR airplay and the band’s video reached the top 20 on MTV.
After moving to Athens, Fowler recorded multiple albums, including 2008’s “Back on My Good Foot” and engineered and played on recording sessions for a who’s who of Georgia musicians before forming the Rick Fowler Band.
The blues and rock group consists of Fowler on guitar and vocals, Michael Doke on guitar and vocals, Greg Veale on bass and vocals, Tim “Drawbar” White on Hammond organ and Deane Quinter on drums. The band has released several projects, including the five-song EP “Discordia” and the live album, “Live from Athens, GA.”
The Americana-tinged Southern Remedy band features Phil Coley on guitar and vocals, Gary Duke on bass and vocals, Jim Findley on drums, Robert Powers on guitar and vocals and Jonathan Dorsey on guitar, keyboard and vocals. Although the group is still relatively new, each member has had a long career in music and has performed with one another in various bands and projects for years. The band released its namesake song, “Southern Remedy,” and a video which can be found on the band’s website and elsewhere online.
Southern Remedy is currently recording original material for an upcoming release.
The Amp show also reunites Fowler with Duke, Coley, Findley and Dorsey who have played in bands, recording sessions and jam sessions with Fowler for decades. Coley and Fowler are Bowdon High School classmates.
All events at the Amp are free. No professional photography is allowed during shows at the venue. Visit carrolltonga.com/amp for updates, venue guidelines and policies.
What: Locals Live: The Rick Fowler Band and Southern Remedy
When: Friday, August 18 / 7 pm
Where: The Amp at Adamson Square
