Mr. Richard Thomas Jacobs, age 81, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023. He was born December 17, 1941, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late Waymon Jacobs and Mozell Johnson Jacobs.
Richard was a mechanic by trade and worked for Trintex Corporation for more than twenty years. He loved his tractor and working on the farm. His greatest joy was fishing and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Richard will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Williams Jacobs; his long-time companion, Betty Weiman; and his brother, Waymon Jacobs.
He leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Timothy (Dawn) Jacobs and Chip Weiman; grandchildren, Siera Manning, Summer Weiman, Anthony Reynolds, and Tyler Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Madeline Manning, Sophia Reynolds, Alexandra Reynolds, Brianna Reynolds, and Ryan Reynolds.
Funeral services will be held at the chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, March 18, at 2 P.M., with Bro. Adrian Ashmore officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Phillip Jacobs, Tracy Jacobs, Rodney Jacobs, Anthony Reynolds, Tyler Reynolds, and Johnny Mitchell. The family will receive friends from 12 P.M. until the funeral hour. Interment will follow at Friendship Baptist Church.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
