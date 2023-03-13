Richard Thomas Jacobs

Mr. Richard Thomas Jacobs, age 81, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023. He was born December 17, 1941, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late Waymon Jacobs and Mozell Johnson Jacobs.

Richard was a mechanic by trade and worked for Trintex Corporation for more than twenty years. He loved his tractor and working on the farm. His greatest joy was fishing and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Richard will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Saturday, March 18, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Mar 18
Funeral
Saturday, March 18, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
