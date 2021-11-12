Richard B. (Bing) Matthews, 84, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Rockmart, Georgia, on July 9, 1937, the son of the late Rufus Burt and Reba Hill Matthews. He lived most of his life in this area, graduated from Villa Rica High School, attended college for some time and then entered the U.S. Air Force for a tour of duty. He owned WGA Appraisers, an independent property claim appraisal firm, for many years until his retirement several years ago. He enjoyed photography, traveling and in his earlier years loved farming. His greatest joy was in spending time with his loving family and his many friends, and he claimed to be the amateur “rib cooking” champion — he always kept something going.
Bing was a very active member of Concord United Methodist Church, and through the years had served on all the major church offices. He will be missed by his family and the many friends whose lives he has touched but will be long remember for the kind deeds and beautiful memories he leaves behind.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tim Matthews; and his mother and father-in-law, Hubert and Mae Baskin.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Baskin Matthews, of Villa Rica; two daughters, Melissa Matthews Carroll, and her husband, Johnny; and Cynthia Matthews Daley and her husband, Mike, all of Villa Rica; his sister, Juanita Bentley, and her husband, Melvin, of Villa Rica; three grandchildren, Meghan Carroll Shoemaker and her husband, Daniel, Jake Carroll and Connor Daley; two great-grandchildren, Andrew Acklin and Alissa Acklin; brother and sister-in-law, Calvin and Charis Estes, of Villa Rica; sister-in-law, Dona Matthews, of Peachtree City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the service hour. Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. from the chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Lawrence and the Rev. Todd Dudich officiating. The eulogy will be by Cynthia Daley.
Interment will follow in Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery with Mike Daley, Johnny Carroll, Jake Carroll, Daniel Shoemaker, Andrew Acklin and David Bentley serving as pallbearers.
Flowers are accepted, however the family has suggested that contributions in his memory be made to Concord Cemetery Trust Fund, 4682 Hickory Level Road, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is caring for the Matthews Family.
