Richard M. Wilson passed away Wednesday May 10, 2023. He was born on November 11, 1930, to the late Rebekah Lackland Westbrook in Decatur, Georgia. His birthday being on Veteran’s Day held special meaning to him as he served his country honorably as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He served during the Korean War and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with one star for his participation in the UN Summer-Fall offensive in 1951. He was wounded in action at the Battle for the Punchbowl, for which he was awarded the Purple Heart.
After his service to his country, he returned home to Atlanta. He attended and graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science before beginning work for the General Services Administration. He worked as an architect and supervisor for GSA for 23 years before retiring to enjoy his hobbies of fishing and gardening full time.
