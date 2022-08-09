Richard Jason Agan

Richard Jason Agan, 44, of Temple passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. He was born in Carrollton on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 1977.

Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Temple Senior Center with David Grimsley, Darold Wendlandt and Donna Folds officiating. Music will be provided by Russell Barron and Jeff Embry. A gathering will be held at the Agan Farm immediately following the memorial service.

Service information

Aug 13
Receiving Guests
Saturday, August 13, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Temple Senior Center
280 Rome Street
Temple, GA 30179
Aug 13
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 13, 2022
2:00PM
Temple Senior Center
280 Rome Street
Temple, GA 30179
