Richard Jason Agan, 44, of Temple passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. He was born in Carrollton on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 1977.
Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Temple Senior Center with David Grimsley, Darold Wendlandt and Donna Folds officiating. Music will be provided by Russell Barron and Jeff Embry. A gathering will be held at the Agan Farm immediately following the memorial service.
The family will receive friends at the Temple Senior Center, prior to the service, from 1-2 p.m. A memorial ride to Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens in Villa Rica will be held at a later date. The date and time of the ride will be announced as soon as they have been finalized.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
