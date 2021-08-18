Richard Keith George, 53, a native of Bowdon, Georgia, and a resident of Spanish Fort, Alabama, passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Keith graduated high school in 1985 in Bowdon. He graduated from the University of West Georgia in 1992 with a degree in accounting.
He worked as a corporate accountant and controller for AutoNation and other companies in the wire and cable industry.
Keith was an avid golfer and reader. He was a huge fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Braves and college basketball.
Keith was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy George.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Christy George; and three sons, Brandon George, Brent George, and Bradley George; mother, Sara George of Bowdon; siblings, Wade George, and his wife, Tammy, of Douglasville, Georgia, and their six children, Kayla, Corin, Kiera, Kenzie, Carter and Cody; and Jason George, and his wife, Sarah, of Pensacola, Florida, and their two children, Abigail Sinclair and Avalon George; along with other family members and friends.
There will be a celebration of life service at Indian Creek Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Jude https://www.stjude.org/donate/
