Richard Wayne Fisher, of Bremen, passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at a local healthcare facility.
He was born on Nov. 6, 1942, in Gerald, Missouri, son of the late Oral Joseph and Lillian Aytes Fisher.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Mark Fisher.
Survivors include his wife, Julia Lahr Fisher; a son, Richard and Christie Fisher, of Bremen; sisters, Pam and Horst Block, and Diane and Norman Angel; and brothers, Daniel Fisher, and Steve Fisher, all of Missouri; grandchildren, Cameron and Kacey Fisher, Liam Fisher and Lena Grace Fisher, all of Bremen; and great-grandchildren, Carolina Fisher and Ada Ruth Fisher.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at Hightower Funeral Home.
Services will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Paul Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
