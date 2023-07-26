Richard F. Zamesnik, a devoted family man and faithful servant of the Lord, passed away on July 24, 2023. He was born on March 7, 1938, in Albany, New York. He is the son of the late John Zamesnik and the late Jennie Hockfelder Zamesnik. Richard lived a life filled with love and compassion. His obituary serves as a testament to the impact he had on the lives of those around him.
Beyond the confines of his career, Richard found solace and purpose in serving his church community. He was an elder, deacon, and secretary within his church, selflessly devoting his time and energy to supporting others in their spiritual journeys. The church community benefited greatly from Richard’s wisdom and dedication. Richard’s love for the Lord radiated through every aspect of his being. He embraced a deep faith that guided him throughout his life and shaped his interactions with others. His kindness was palpable; it seemed as though he never met a stranger. Richard welcomed everyone into his heart without judgment or hesitation. Outside of work and church commitments, Richard relished in two passions: traveling and singing in the choir. Richard dedicated much of his career to Georgia Power, working as a Supervisor of Maintenance. Through his work and unwavering commitment, he exemplified diligence and integrity in all that he did.
During his service in the United States Air Force, Richard experienced camaraderie and developed valuable skills that would leave an indelible mark on him for the rest of his life. His military service instilled in him values of honor, discipline, and sacrifice that he carried with him long after leaving the armed forces.
Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Josephine Fowler Zamesnik; stepson, Jay Batten Jr., as well as his brothers, John Zamesnik and Joseph Zamesnik. Richard’s legacy lives on through his surviving family members: his daughter Vicki Von de Wingelo of Marion, Kentucky; his step-son Edward Wayne Batten and daughter-in-law Joan Cianciolo, and Michael Zamesnik of Alta Loma, California. He was a beloved grandfather to Stephanie Zamesnik, Michael Zamesnik Jr., Matthew Zamesnik, Nita Von de Wingelo, Beth Von de Wingelo, David Ferrill, Rebecca Batten Boothe, and Katy Batten Washington. Additionally, he leaves behind great-grandchildren Jackson Boothe and Ella Boothe. Richard’s warm spirit lives on in the hearts of these cherished descendants. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Richard F. Zamesnik will be remembered for his unwavering faith, kind nature, and the love he bestowed upon all those fortunate enough to cross his path. His departure leaves a void that will be deeply felt by family and friends alike. While we mourn the loss of this remarkable man, we simultaneously celebrate the incredible life he lived — a life rooted in faith, kindness, and abounding love for others. May Richard’s journey continue onward into eternity as he enters the heavenly embrace of the Lord he served so faithfully.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 12:00 Pm until 2:00 PM from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted following the visitation of Friday at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Shepherd’s Center, 2020 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30309.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
