Richard F. Zamesnik, a devoted family man and faithful servant of the Lord, passed away on July 24, 2023. He was born on March 7, 1938, in Albany, New York. He is the son of the late John Zamesnik and the late Jennie Hockfelder Zamesnik. Richard lived a life filled with love and compassion. His obituary serves as a testament to the impact he had on the lives of those around him.

Beyond the confines of his career, Richard found solace and purpose in serving his church community. He was an elder, deacon, and secretary within his church, selflessly devoting his time and energy to supporting others in their spiritual journeys. The church community benefited greatly from Richard’s wisdom and dedication. Richard’s love for the Lord radiated through every aspect of his being. He embraced a deep faith that guided him throughout his life and shaped his interactions with others. His kindness was palpable; it seemed as though he never met a stranger. Richard welcomed everyone into his heart without judgment or hesitation. Outside of work and church commitments, Richard relished in two passions: traveling and singing in the choir. Richard dedicated much of his career to Georgia Power, working as a Supervisor of Maintenance. Through his work and unwavering commitment, he exemplified diligence and integrity in all that he did.