Richard “Dick” Lelon McConahy

Richard “Dick” Lelon McConahy, 74, of Carrollton Ga passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2023. He was born on December 21, 1948, in Altoona Penn., to the late Ralph and Jeanne McConahy. He attended Altoona High School and graduated in 1968, in a class of over 5,000 students. He was immediately accepted into Penn. State University, where he planned to study to become a pharmacist. His days at Penn State were interrupted by the implementation of the draft by the U.S Government, and he enlisted in the United States Army to serve his country. Dick spent 18 months at Fort Gordon, Ga, studying to become a 91C Medical Specialist. This training would shape his future path.

In August of 1969 he married the love of his life, Diane Elizabeth Gibbons and three months later he received his orders to go to Vietnam. Dick spent the entire year of 1970 stationed on Hill 837 on Signal Mountain. He was the only Medical Tech at the Battalion Aid Station and was the sole source of medical care to over 250 men in this remote location. Signal Mountain’s primary objective was to secure the perimeter protecting the towers enabling communication. The only way on or off the mountain was by helicopter.

