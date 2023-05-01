Richard “Dick” Lelon McConahy, 74, of Carrollton Ga passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2023. He was born on December 21, 1948, in Altoona Penn., to the late Ralph and Jeanne McConahy. He attended Altoona High School and graduated in 1968, in a class of over 5,000 students. He was immediately accepted into Penn. State University, where he planned to study to become a pharmacist. His days at Penn State were interrupted by the implementation of the draft by the U.S Government, and he enlisted in the United States Army to serve his country. Dick spent 18 months at Fort Gordon, Ga, studying to become a 91C Medical Specialist. This training would shape his future path.
In August of 1969 he married the love of his life, Diane Elizabeth Gibbons and three months later he received his orders to go to Vietnam. Dick spent the entire year of 1970 stationed on Hill 837 on Signal Mountain. He was the only Medical Tech at the Battalion Aid Station and was the sole source of medical care to over 250 men in this remote location. Signal Mountain’s primary objective was to secure the perimeter protecting the towers enabling communication. The only way on or off the mountain was by helicopter.
Upon returning to the United States, he spent the last year of his military service in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania where he cared for amputees who had been sent directly to the hospital from Vietnam. He loved this job and loved the men he spent hours treating. So often he became friends with these fellow soldiers; and when they would be well enough, they would often visit Dick and Diane at their apartment in Valley Forge and Pennsylvania.
Like many of our brave men who defended our country, Dick was humble about his time spent serving and rarely spoke of his time in Vietnam. Dick was awarded the Bronze Star for distinguishing himself in heroism and outstanding achievement during his time of service in Vietnam. Later in his life, he was presented with a plaque from Senator Mike Dugan for his time of service during the Vietnam War. His family was so proud of him, his service and his dedication to our country.
Upon returning to Altoona with an honorable discharge, Dick pursued his career in nursing at Penn. State University. He would go to school during the day and work at the Altoona, VA Hospital on night shift. Dick received his degree in nursing and became a registered nurse. He then went on to earn his master’s degree in hospital administration from the University of Central Michigan. This degree would provide him with many exciting opportunities in the hospital industry. Over the span of 40 years Dick would work tirelessly as an Assistant Director of Nursing at Altoona Hospital, Director of Nursing at Wayne County Memorial Hospital, Assistant Administrator under (who would become a great friend and mentor) Jim Griffin at Tanner Hospital, CEO of Jacksonville Hospital, CEO of Middle Georgia Hospital, COO of Tanner Medical Center and finally CEO of his own administrative company RLM Healthcare Consulting. Dick was intelligent, driven and a gifted leader. He loved his work in the hospital field, loved to go to work, loved to learn, loved his employees and it showed. During his tenure at each of the hospitals he earned the respect of his employees, the community and the doctors he recruited. One of his greatest accomplishments while at Jacksonville Hospital was the sale of the hospital to Quorum Health Resources. This sale made it possible for the city of Jacksonville to build an amazing new High School. The Mayor was so thankful that he gave Dick the key to the city. Another was his work on the construction of the Tanner Heart Center. It was a true work of love and something for which he was so proud. He worked countless hours overseeing, designing and managing the building of the new Heart Center. He and his family were so proud of all of his many accomplishments.
Dick led an amazing, full life. He loved to take care of his family, work, fish, run, read, drink a good margarita and sports. He married the love of his life, Diane McConahy, on August 30, 1969. They would live in several different states during their 53 years of marriage. Family was most important to Dick. He would spend as much time as possible with his daughter Heather, his son Chris and their families. He adored and was so proud of his grandchildren Ciarra and Brett. He thought they all hung and set the moon. He survived being hit by a truck, an F5 tornado and five aortic surgeries. Dick was a man truly touched by and taken care of by God. He believed in the Lord and believed He was watching over his family.
Dick is survived by his wife, Diane Elizabeth Gibbons, daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Scott Allen, son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Sarah McConahy, granddaughter, Ciarra Allen and grandson Brett McConahy. Extended family Dave and Katheeen McConahy, Michael Gibbons, Pam and Joe Gibbons and Skeetz and Mary Jane Gibbons.
