Richard Wyatt Clay, 57, of Temple, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
He was born in Villa Rica on Friday, Dec. 20, 1963. Mr. Clay was the son of the late, C.B. Clay and the late, Dorothy (Shepherd) Clay.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Clay is preceded in death by his wife, Tina (Romans) Clay; and two brothers, Ralph Charles Clay, Sr., and Ed Reese.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Samantha and Jason Jones, of Powder Springs; three brothers, Danny Clay, of Villa Rica, Michael Clay, of Temple, and Lee Clay, of Villa Rica; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Shelia and Billy Wilbanks, of Villa Rica, and Tammy Lanham, of Carrollton; his grandchildren, Chase Jones, Kelsie Jones; and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted from the Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Ray Emory, Dean Smith, Kyle Webb, Eddie Reese, Chris Reese, and Andy Kidd.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home, prior to the service, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online tribute wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
