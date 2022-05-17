Richard “Ricky” C. Cammon, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2022, at a local healthcare facility.
He was born in Carroll County, son of the late John Cammon and Brooksie Scantlin Heard. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church.
Besides his parents, Mr. Cammon is preceded in death by a daughter, Jodie Lane Cammon.
Survivors include his wife, Dale Eidson Cammon; daughter, Amanda and Bryan Quinn, of Carrollton; and two grandchildren, Dylan Quinn and Laney Quinn.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the funeral home from 12:30-2 p.m.
Service will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Bro. Klee Don Hightower and the Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
