Richard John Browning, 62, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
A private family memorial service at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Traditions Hospice, 497 Rome Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117 or to the Carrollton Humane Society, 102 Tuggle Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
