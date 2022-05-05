My first memory of seeing “Shoot out the Lights,” Richard and Linda Thompson’s 1982 swan song as a duo, was in Rolling Stone magazine. It was listed in its 1987 cover story of the Best Albums of the Last 20 Years. The cover depicts guitarist/singer/songwriter Richard Thompson, rubbing his head, sitting on the floor of a vacated bedroom with the wallpaper torn from its walls, grinning at the camera. On the opposing wall is a framed portrait of Linda Thompson. By the time of the tour to promote the album, the couple would be separated, though the tour continued regardless.
Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” has long been revered for its songs reflecting the breakup of two couples within that band. “Shoot out the Lights” in turn, details an unraveling marriage, one that had been initially born of a strong bond. Richard and Linda Thompson had weathered parenthood and pursued a career performing songs penned by Richard. This yielded 1974’s “I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight,” and “Hokey Pokey,” and 1975’s “Pour Down Like Silver.” All three albums met with critical acclaim, and fans of Richard’s former English Folk Rock band, Fairport Convention, appreciated the continuation of his compositional output. Following a hiatus on their musical career, initiated by their joining a Sufi Muslim commune, the couple returned in 1978 with “First Light” and 1979’s “Sunnyvista.” Neither of these albums found a significant audience, and by 1981, the Thompsons were free agents.
They began recording the songs that would become “Shoot Out the Lights” with English musician Gerry Rafferty, the man responsible for the 1978 hits “Baker Street” and “Right Down the Line” on his album “City to City,” which sold more than 5 million copies.
Richard Thompson had played guitar on the 1979 follow-up album for Rafferty, “Night Owl.” Their relationship continued with Rafferty seeking to produce the Thompsons’ successor to the poorly-received “Sunnyvista.” Rafferty and his producer, Hugh Murphy, financed the new album by the Thompsons, but they could not find a record label willing to release what they had recorded.
Former Fairport Convention producer Joe Boyd then signed the Thompsons to his small label, Hannibal Records, and had the duo re-record the songs within three days. They enlisted former Fairport Convention rhythm guitarist Simon Nicol, drummer Dave Mattacks, and bassist Dave Pegg as the core band for the recording. Alongside them was the album’s secret weapon, multi-instrumentalist Pete Zorn.
Interestingly, Zorn was the original choice to play the famed saxophone on Rafferty’s “Baker Street” rather than Rafael Ravenscroft, who did the final session for that song. Upon listening to Zorn’s bass playing and backing vocals, it becomes obvious how he would eventually have a long tenure with Richard’s solo career and live performances.
“The album’s so good, we did it twice!” says Zorn in the 2010 reissue liner notes for “Shoot Out the Lights.”
With the money saved in the recording process, a promotional American tour was mounted for the Thompsons. On the eve of the record’s release and the tour, the couple broke up. Their manager, Jo Lustig, was against Linda continuing with the tour as she had just given birth to the Thompsons’ daughter, but she would not be left out.
“I’ve lost a husband. I’ll be damned if I lose an American tour as well,” she told Boyd.
With the same band that recorded the album, the Thompsons embarked on the 1982 “Tour from Hell” as Linda named it. This saw her giving some of the most impressive, if emotional performances of her life on stage. The album began to collect high marks from reviewers and listeners alike.
The album’s introductory song, “Don’t Renege on Our Love,” was its only single. Even so, most of the album has found its way into Richard Thompson’s solo set over the last 40 years. “Walking on a Wire,” “A Man In Need,” “Back Street Slide” and “Wall of Death” all have been regularly performed at his concerts since the album’s release.
Listen to “Shoot out the Lights” and discover what an outstanding duo the Thompsons were, and what a great record they made.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.