Dr. Richard Albert Folk, age 85, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023.
Dr. Folk was born on August 26, 1937 in Findlay, Ohio, son of the late Edward Folk and Mildred Lowery Folk.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dr. Richard Albert Folk, age 85, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023.
Dr. Folk was born on August 26, 1937 in Findlay, Ohio, son of the late Edward Folk and Mildred Lowery Folk.
Dr. Folk was a retired professor from the University of West Georgia where he was the Director of Budget & Research and taught African American and US History. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Toledo and served in the Ohio National Guard. He was the past president and longtime member of the Optimist Club, and volunteered for the Salvation Army. He was an affluent traveler, having visited 54 countries, and was proud of his Irish heritage. He enjoyed working in his shop building things and was an avid photographer loving all types of photography. He also, loved golf, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Ellen Folk; son and daughter-in-law, Martin and Brenda Folk; grandchildren, Katharine Folk Frost, Kelly Folk Tallent, Richard Thomas Folk, Emily Nicole Folk, Carolyn Rose Folk; 5 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; brother, Patrick Folk (Feza Ozturk); sister-in-law, Penelope Ames. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by son, Richard Alan Folk (surviving daughter-in-law, Teresa Griffin Folk); sisters, Carol Swaney and Rose Petrusha.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
In accordance with his wishes, his body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.