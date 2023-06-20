Richard A. Scudder Sr., age 96 of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Born on March 6, 1927, in Taylorsville, NC, he was the son of the late John Ralph Scudder and the late Fodell Adams Scudder. He proudly served in the United States Navy serving during World War II.
Upon his discharge, Richard attended and graduated the University of Georgia with a BS in Business. He was then employed with Lockheed retiring after 37 years of service as a Final Assembly Manager.
Survivors include his wife Anne Barge Scudder; three daughters, Rebecca Anne Scudder, Lynne Scudder (Robert) Williamson, and Alice Scudder Bonner; two sons, Richard “Bud” Adams (Vicki) Scudder, Jr. and John Robert Scudder; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. Also surviving are his siblings: Sally Scudder Hirsch, William “Billy” (Carol) Scudder, and Allen (Michal Ann) Scudder as well as a cousin Jo Worthington Brock.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Traditions Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association. Cremation services were entrusted to Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan.
