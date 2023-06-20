Richard A. Scudder Sr., age 96 of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Born on March 6, 1927, in Taylorsville, NC, he was the son of the late John Ralph Scudder and the late Fodell Adams Scudder. He proudly served in the United States Navy serving during World War II.

