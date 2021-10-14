A new state-of-the art learning environment with flexible teaching spaces will soon be used by business students at the University of West Georgia.
Next Friday, UWG Leadership will be host a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open Roy Richards Sr. Hall, the new home of the Richard’s College of Business.
The ceremony will take place Oct. 22 at 105 Aycock Drive, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Both the building and the college are named in honor of Carrollton entrepreneur Roy Richards, who founded Southwire in 1950.
In addition to the new building, the college will also have new leadership. In early July, UWG faculty and staff named Christopher Johnson to be the next dean of the Richard’s College.
Johnson is a former associate dean for faculty, administration and research at the the University of North Florida's Coggin College of Business.
Johnson will be the first dean to serve in the new, three-level, 68,696-square foot facility that was funded earlier in 2019 in part by the state legislature as part of $1.9 million in bonds that were issued for construction.
University administrators have said the design of the facility is centered around three words: corporate, classic, and connected. To that end, Richard’s Hall will showcase a clean architectural design with class references and ample opportunities for student interaction with new technologies.
The new building will also be a state-of-the-art learning environment to build the workforce of tomorrow, with flexible teaching spaces, a professional business hub for experimental and common spaces that will foster a sense of community among stakeholders.
Included in the 67,000-square-foot facility will be a dozen classrooms ranging in sizes from a 24-seat seminar classroom to a 105-seat lecture hall.
Additionally, an expanded lab will serve management information systems students, and 13 collaborative learning spaces open for use by students, faculty, and staff.
The hall features conference-style space which will aid in bringing business and community partners to the college.
The college is one of 780 business schools in 53 countries and territories that have earned the AACSB Accreditation, which is considered the hallmark of excellence in business education and has been earned by less than 5% of the world’s business schools.
It will be the home of approximately 2,000 students who are seeking degrees in the university’s business programs at any given time each year.
