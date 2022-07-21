Ribbon-cutting planned for new WGTC Carroll Campus is Aug. 11

A symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new West Georgia Technical College Carroll Campus has been schedule on August 11 at 10:30 a.m. The four-building, $66 million dollar campus is located just off the Carrollton Bypass near its terminus with Maple Street/Highway 166W.  

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The day has finally come. West Georgia Technical College announced a ribbon cutting celebration for the new Carroll campus on will take place on Thursday, August 11 at 10:30 a.m.

The new campus is located at 500 Technology Parkway, just off the Carrollton Bypass, approximately one mile south of the terminus of the bypass at Maple Street/Highway 166.

