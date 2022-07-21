The day has finally come. West Georgia Technical College announced a ribbon cutting celebration for the new Carroll campus on will take place on Thursday, August 11 at 10:30 a.m.
The new campus is located at 500 Technology Parkway, just off the Carrollton Bypass, approximately one mile south of the terminus of the bypass at Maple Street/Highway 166.
“The transition from over 50 years of history evolving from the original Carroll Tech to celebrating a bright, high-tech future at West Georgia Tech in this amazing new $66 million-dollar campus is nothing short of amazing,” said WGTC president Dr. Julie Post.
The new campus, which will include four buildings totaling almost 150,000 square feet, is replacing the current campus on Highway 16/Newnan Road that has served Carroll County since 1968.
Members of the public are invited to attend the celebration. Campus tours will following the conclusion of the ceremony.
“We cannot wait to share our new home with all the community members and business partners we serve, and celebrate the excitement that has been building since Governor Kemp and the legislature generously approved funding for this project.”
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offer more than 120 associate degree, diploma and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges.
