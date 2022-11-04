Rhyne Owenby

Rhyne Owenby

A fixture of the West Georgia community has been named the University of West Georgia’s inaugural director of signature events and traditions.

Rhyne Owenby, who has decades of experience forging connections in the communities she serves, began her new position at UWG on Nov. 1. Owenby, who most recently served as vice president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, brings a wealth of expertise in marketing, communications and constituent relations.

Trending Videos