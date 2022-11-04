A fixture of the West Georgia community has been named the University of West Georgia’s inaugural director of signature events and traditions.
Rhyne Owenby, who has decades of experience forging connections in the communities she serves, began her new position at UWG on Nov. 1. Owenby, who most recently served as vice president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, brings a wealth of expertise in marketing, communications and constituent relations.
“Having been a member of this treasured community for so long, it is a humbling experience to continue serving it in a new capacity,” Owenby said.
“To have an effect on not only the alumni who have come through UWG but also impact the future of our community is so exciting, and I look forward to bringing the university’s strategic plan to life for everyone who attends one of our signature events," she explained.
In the newly created position in UWG’s Office of Alumni and Constituent Engagement in the University Advancement division and serving the Office of the President, Owenby will plan and create meaningful event experiences and enhance university traditions for key audiences, including alumni, supporters and other constituents.
“We are thrilled to have Rhyne join our team as we work to advance the university through our events and experiences,” said Dr. Meredith Brunen, vice president for university advancement and CEO of the university’s foundations.
“A key part of that work is to elevate the profile of our university through events and focusing on how individuals experience UWG. We look forward to having her thought-partnership and expertise in delivering high-quality events and experiences for our most special guests," Dr. Brunen noted.
