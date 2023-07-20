Rhonda Stephens McColley, 66, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023. She was born on February 7, 1957. She is the daughter of the late Marie Stapler Carroll and the late Lamar “Eck” Carroll.

Rhonda loved spending time with her family and cooking. She was a Temple High School graduate and worked as a Registered Nurse for Tanner Medical Center and the Carroll County Health Dept. Her hobbies included traveling and watching wrestling.

