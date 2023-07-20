Rhonda Stephens McColley, 66, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023. She was born on February 7, 1957. She is the daughter of the late Marie Stapler Carroll and the late Lamar “Eck” Carroll.
Rhonda loved spending time with her family and cooking. She was a Temple High School graduate and worked as a Registered Nurse for Tanner Medical Center and the Carroll County Health Dept. Her hobbies included traveling and watching wrestling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Carroll.
She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth James McColley, Sr.; daughter and son-in-law, Adrienne and Hilario Reynoso of Temple, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, James and Amy McColley of Temple, Georgia; brother, Rodgers Carroll of Stockbridge, Georgia; grandchildren, Victoria Gossett, Ana Reynoso, great grandchildren, Callum Gossett and Cirilla Moeun (expected in October); several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Interment will follow at Waco Baptist Church.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
To plant a tree in memory of Rhonda McColley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.