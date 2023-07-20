Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.