Rhett Anthony Mote was born June 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM to his loving parents, Chance and Zoe Mote. He was called to his Heavenly home August 14, 2022, where he was greeted by his grandfathers who went before him, Chuck Mote, Jr. and Keith Jones.
Rhett smiled throughout his 2 ½ months and brought immense amounts of joy and happiness to everyone he met.
Rhett was the youngest son of Chance Anthony Mote and Zoe Willingham Mote, of Temple, GA. He is survived by his two older brothers, Ryder and Raiden Mote; grandmothers, Renee Mote, of Temple, GA and Sandra Jones, of Carrollton, GA; bonus grandparents, Dina Zundel and James Johnson, of Decatur, GA; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 11:00AM at Sweetwater Baptist Church in Douglasville, GA.
For those wishing to send flowers, please instruct your florist to deliver directly to Sweetwater Baptist Church, 2308 Sweetwater Church Rd, Douglasville, GA 30134.
Miller Funeral Home in Tallapoosa, GA.
