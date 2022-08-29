Rhett Anthony Mote was born June 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM to his loving parents, Chance and Zoe Mote. He was called to his Heavenly home August 14, 2022, where he was greeted by his grandfathers who went before him, Chuck Mote, Jr. and Keith Jones.

Rhett smiled throughout his 2 ½ months and brought immense amounts of joy and happiness to everyone he met.

To send flowers to the family of Rhett Mote, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 1
Celebration of Life
Thursday, September 1, 2022
11:00AM
Sweetwater Baptist Church
2308 Sweetwater Church Rd
Douglasville, GA 30134
