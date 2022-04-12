Rezoning and amendment requests dominated the agenda at Carrollton’s City Council’s April meeting on Monday night.
The meeting was called to order by Mayor Betty Cason with all council members present.
The council spent time in conversation surrounding the rezoning request for 774 Old Airport Road to change approximately 53 acres from ER-3, estate residential to M-2, heavy industrial.
It was recommended by the planning commission that the rezoning request be denied.
Attorney Tripp Sewell spoke for his clients in favor of the request for Buildmore Enterprises, the applicant.
After opposition testimony, the Clayton family’s daughter, Lauren, mentioned losing her dad in October due to Covid-19 and that her family is “ready to be relieved of the property.”
There were three adjacent property owners present, Ann Collins, Frank Capes and Patricia Burdette, to speak in opposition of the request.
Collins voiced her concerns about increased traffic if the rezoning was approved. Also, she has goats and sheep across from the area that she was worried about if heavy industrial was added to the neighborhood.
Capes also acknowledged the traffic that the rezoning would cause if approved. He said the intersection is “terrible” as it is and they are going to have “more traffic, more accidents” if heavy industry is added to their neighborhood.
Capes said he moved there over 40 years ago for a “country and agricultural” setting.
“There are 395 homes on that road, they’ll all be affected,” Burdette said.
There has been no confirmed planned project if the rezoning were to be approved, but it was suggested by Sewell that the property could potentially be used for a warehouse or distribution center.
The council issued a statement of what uses would not be permitted within the M-2 zone if approved. The exclusions listed were adult entertainment establishments, feedlots and slaughterhouses, auto wrecking, outdoor kennels, asphalt manufacture or refining, asphalt plants, auto salvage or parts yard, explosives, including but not limited to fireworks, manufacture or storage in bulk, fertilizer manufacture, glue or gelatin manufacture, incinerators, commercial, including but not limited to those handling garbage and medical waste, junk yard, salvage yard, landfills, including but not limited to sanitary landfills, waste transfer stations and collection operations, recycling centers involving scrap metal and/or other types of construction debris, paper or pulp mills, refining or manufacture of tallow, grease or lard from animal fat, rendering plants, stock yards for animals, livestock sales pavilions, any use that creates excessive noise, odor, smoke or dust to the surrounding residential or commercial uses. Any heavy manufacturing use shall utilize a 100-foot buffer when adjacent to a residentially zoned parcel.
Photos of the property were presented to the council in reference to the amount of garbage and “makeshift tents” that are currently in place.
The council voted to table this item for another 30 days.
There was a special use permit request for 33 Brock Street by Themis Asset Recovery, LLC to utilize the property for the development of a residential townhome community at the density of 10 units per acre with there being approximately 10 acres.
The planning commission voted to recommend approval with conditions. Those conditions included that a traffic impact analysis shall be completed prior to the issuance of a land disturbance permit. Any improvements necessary to provide safe ingress and egress into the development must be completed prior to the issuance of any building permits.
John Denney and Jeff Matthews, the applicants with Themis Asset Recovery, spoke in favor of the request with no opposition present.
The special use permit request was approved unanimously.
Chadene Carr requested that her home at 1136 Rome Street be rezoned from R-20, single-family residential, 20,000 square feet minimum lot size to R-8 single-family residential, 8,000 square feet minimum lot size.
It was recommended for approval by the planning commission and the council voted to approve unanimously.
There was a site amendment request for 125 Maple Crossing, Maple Street Commons. The applicant is requesting an amendment to this tract only of the Maple Street Commons planned development in order to allow for a parcel split of the tract for two future commercial retail sales or restaurant developments.
The request was approved unanimously.
The Carroll County Health Department asked for the ability to bring code violations to Municipal court instead of Magistrate court. This request was approved unanimously by the council.
John Avery and Queentine Vallair’s terms on the Board of Development Appeals expire on April 1, 2022. Avery has expressed interest in continuing to serve on the board. The board recommended LaDonna Fryar to take Vallair’s place.
The council unanimously approved these board appointments.
The next city of Carrollton council meeting will be May 2 at 6 p.m.
