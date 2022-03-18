The city of Carrollton Council met in a work session Thursday to discuss multiple city rezoning requests and city business.
Mayor Pro Tem Brett Ledbetter was the only council member that was not present during the session.
Community Development Director Erica Studdard presented the request to rezone 774 Old Airport Road from a ER-3 (estate residential) to M-2 (heavy industry). Studdard stated that “should the property be rezoned then it would be developed out as a commercial/industrial subdivision.”
Studdard explained that city staff recommended conditions for this potential rezoning which included a list of 17 heavy industrial uses that would not be allowed on the site due to the existing adjacent resident development. This list of nonpermitted uses is identical to another industrial park in this vicinity
The planning commission reviewed this request at their last meeting and recommended denial of the request. The applicants and the applicant’s attorney spoke in favor of the request while three adjacent property owners spoke against the request at the planning commission meeting.
In another rezoning request, the applicant would like to rezone the property at 1136 Rome Street from R-20 (Single Family Residential, 20,000 square feet) to R-8 (Single Family Residential, 8,000 square feet) in order to split the lot and build a new single family home on the new lot.
The applicant is also requesting a waiver of the allowable street frontage of the new lot from 40 feet to 30 feet. Studdard explained that the planning commission recommended approval of the request at their last meeting and that the applicant spoke in favor of the request while no one spoke in opposition.
Also 125 Maple Crossing is currently held to the bound site plan of the Maple Street Commons Planned Development. Studdard explained that the applicant would like to split the lot for future development, but would be unable to do so under the current site plan.
This request has come before the council before, and the applicant has since acquired 50 more feet of property to the west to provide for larger lot sizes post lot split.
If the council approves the site plan amendment, city staff have recommended the application of the original binding conditions of Maple Street Commons still be applied. The planning commission recommended approval of the request at their last meeting and that the applicants spoke in favor of the request while no one spoke in opposition.
The special use permit request at 33 Brock Street was tabled at the last Mayor & Council meeting. Studdard explained that there is a traffic study in the works for the Brock Street intersection.
The planning commission voted to recommend approval of the request at their February meeting and that the applicants spoke in favor of the request while no one spoke in opposition.
City Engineer Tommy Holland presented the bid tabulation for the fire station No. 23 project. The city received four qualified bids with the lowest bidder being J&R Construction with a total amount of $3,187,531. The council approved to award the project bid to J&R Construction 3-0 with Mayor Betty Cason abstaining.
Marketing Director April Saunders detailed a tentative agenda of downtown events for 2022.
Recreation Department Administrative Superintendent Thera Loolen mentioned that city parks are being used for large special events and currently the same procedure is in place for large events as small events. Loolen suggested that after reviewing what other municipalities require for large events at city parks, a more formal application process may need to be implemented.
The city of Carrollton had an agreement with the company, Zagster, for the Greenbelt bike share program. Zagster is now out of business and the city is soliciting for a new bike share company. Studdard explained that the first step in implementing the program is to secure sponsors for the eleven bike rack locations across Carrollton.
City Manager David Brooks explained that the health department would like to be able to bring their court citations issued in the city limits of Carrollton to the Municipal Court instead of State Court. Brooks added that for this to occur, the council would have to adopt a new ordinance.
Brooks mentioned that it has been brought to his attention that certain areas of the city have high rates of litter. A discussion occurred about holding private property owners accountable for cleaning their properties as well as determining what city staff could be utilized to help maintain city rights-of-way.
Two board members on the Board of Development Appeals have terms ending in the next month. Studdard informed the Council that John Avery has expressed a desire to serve another term, and the board has recommended LaDonna Fryar for Mayor & Council consideration for the second position.
The next Carrollton City Council meeting will be held April 11 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.