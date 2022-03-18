Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.