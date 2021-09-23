A proposed rezoning that would allow a development with 238 homes at Timber Ridge Drive and Prestley Mill Road was put on hold at Monday’s Douglasville City Council meeting.
City Attorney Joel Dodson said the city’s Planning Commission meeting on Sept. 15 was not advertised properly in the county’s legal organ newspaper — the Douglas County Sentinel.
The city’s zoning ordinance, Dodson said, requires that before any action can be taken by the city council, the Planning Commission must advertise a hearing on a proposed zoning issue at least 15 days prior to the hearing and not more than 45 days prior. The city advertised the Planning Commission hearing and two hearings before the city council in the newspaper on Sept. 2, which is only 13 days prior to the Planning Commission’s hearing.
After receiving counsel from Dodson, Councilman Mark Adams, who chairs the council’s Planning and Development Committee, remanded the rezoning back to the Planning Commission, which is required to hold another public hearing that is properly advertised. Once that happens, the rezoning would then go back to the city council for a vote.
At a hearing before the council last Thursday on the rezoning for the development, Scott Daniell, who lives near the development, told the council he didn’t believe the hearings had been properly advertised.
An attorney for the city at the time said that the city council’s meeting on Monday, held 18 days after the legal advertisement ran in the Sentinel, was the only meeting subject to the 15-day rule because the Sept. 20 meeting was when a vote on the rezoning was set to take place.
But Adams said over the weekend, city attorneys researched the issue further and determined Daniell was correct.
The development, called Somerset at Timber Ridge, would be built on 83.3 acres of land that sits next to Benton House and across the street from Brighten Academy. The developer is asking that the property be rezoned from R-2, which allows two homes per acre, to Planned Unit Development.
Neville Allison, managing partner with The Revive Land Group, told the council and planning commission last week the development would average 2.83 homes per acre. Homes would run from the low $300,000-range for the 1,800 square foot homes, the smallest homes in the proposed development. Larger homes at over 3,000 square feet would be priced at more than $400,000, Allison said.
Allison and Wood told the city council and planning commission last week that several changes had been made to the proposed development since it was originally proposed after developers held meetings with residents in nearby neighborhoods.
In 2019, the proposal included 396 units with a mix of single-family homes, townhomes and senior living units, they said, noting the roughly 40% drop to 238 single-family units after meetings with residents.
Citing concessions from the developer, several representatives from homeowners’ associations for nearby neighborhoods spoke in favor of the development during last Thursday’s council meeting and during the Planning Commission meeting last Wednesday. The Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the rezoning request be approved by the city council.
In addition to the legal advertisement requirements, Daniell also said he was concerned about the traffic that would come from the development and that some people living nearby weren’t notified.
County Commissioner Tarenia Carthan spoke to the council Thursday and said she believed the development had too many homes and would negatively impact traffic.
