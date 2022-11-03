While the vote to approve rezoning land for conditional use for Glock, Inc. stood at 5-2 at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, the two commissioners that issued "no" votes expressed that they did so due to the unforeseen suspension of discussion prior to casting a vote, not necessarily because they were against the project.

More than 90 minutes was spent in conversation on Tuesday regarding Glock’s request to rezone 385 acres of a 4000-acre property for the purpose of developing a public safety training facility. Glock representatives spoke about their plans for property and multiple residents spoke against the development, ultimately going back and forth, during the time the county allowed each side to speak. Some commissioner concerns were addressed during this time as well.

