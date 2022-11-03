While the vote to approve rezoning land for conditional use for Glock, Inc. stood at 5-2 at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, the two commissioners that issued "no" votes expressed that they did so due to the unforeseen suspension of discussion prior to casting a vote, not necessarily because they were against the project.
More than 90 minutes was spent in conversation on Tuesday regarding Glock’s request to rezone 385 acres of a 4000-acre property for the purpose of developing a public safety training facility. Glock representatives spoke about their plans for property and multiple residents spoke against the development, ultimately going back and forth, during the time the county allowed each side to speak. Some commissioner concerns were addressed during this time as well.
After the allotted time for citizens to speak for or against the development ended, the time approached for the commissioners to ask any questions and continue further discussion about the property with county staff or the applicant signified by Chairman Michelle Morgan saying, “are there any other questions or concerns for staff or the applicant?”
District 6 Commissioner George Chambers spoke up, but not to ask a question, instead he stated that since they are governed under Robert’s Rules of Order that he would like to “make a motion to suspend debate pending myself and three other votes.” The motion was seconded by District 3 Commissioner Tommy Lee and ultimately passed 5-2 with District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance and District 5 Commissioner Ernie Reynolds voting against suspending debate.
Immediately after, Chambers made the motion to approve Glock’s request with stipulations with Lee’s second. The commissioners voted to approve 5-2 with Chance and Reynolds voting against.
Prior to casting a vote, Chance stated, “I’m going to be voting against this measure, not that I necessarily was going to do that before, but this is unprecedented that the other commissioners not have a chance to ask questions or clarify their stipulations, so I can’t in good conscience vote in favor of the matter that’s gone down before us.”
In a conversation with the Times-Georgian, Reynolds stated that he wanted to clarify that his vote was not against Glock, but “a vote against the abrupt end of discussion and not allowing any further discussion about citizen concerns. That was wrong.”
Reynolds stated that he “has been, was and am” positive about Glock’s request to only rezone only 10 percent of the 4000 acres industrial, because it is “much better” than other uses that have inquired about before such as housing developments. He stated that he was “glad” Glock got the five votes to approve their development.
“In the middle of my inquiry, one Commissioner, namely George Chambers, who only has a month left on the board, took it upon himself to put Robert's Rules of Order above the constitution of, for the people, and by the people. And that should not be, and I'm adamant about that. I want good open government in Carroll County. And George Chambers, instead, shut down the discussion, allowed for no more inquiry of Glock, no more address of my constituents' concerns and called for an immediate vote on that and to move on to the next item on the agenda. That was totally and disgracefully wrong for the Carroll County government. I would never expect that to happen in Carroll County government. And it is an embarrassing situation that had to occur,” Reynolds said. “...You know, usually things that happen within a commissioner’s district, usually, the district commissioner is allowed to at least ask their full set of questions and cover their constituents' concerns and I wasn't, all because of him.”
At the time of print Chambers and Chance had not responded for further comment.
Glock submitted a request to rezone a portion of tax parcels 196-0015 and 203-0004, which is approximately 385 acres out of the larger 4,000 plus acre combined tracts from agricultural to industrial along with a conditional use permit. The location of the property to be rezoned is fronted by Jones Mill Road, Hutcheson Ferry Road, West Carroll Road, McLarty Road and Highway 5.
The purpose is to build a private public safety training facility, which would include an indoor and outdoor shooting range surrounded by the remaining agricultural land. Glock will use the facility to train public and private security personnel from around the world on the use and operation of firearms and related machinery and equipment.
