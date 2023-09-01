“Battles are won in the hearts of men”
— Vince Lombardi
I have a project for you. While you are reading this, put into your mind as many people in your circle that are going through tough times. Is it money issues? Is it health issues? Have they suffered a loss?
Let us call it a “Kindness Inventory.” I know it is kind of corny, but bear with me. As Pastor Chris Boatman says, “it’s gonna get good in a little while.”
As I was walking up a walking bridge adjacent to the President Bill Clinton Library which sits next to the Arkansas River in Little Rock, I kept thinking about battles. I was in Little Rock for the Fourth Annual Bridge the Gap event for Overdose Awareness Day. I walked through a tunnel of banners on each side of that bridge, zip-tied to the rails of the bridge, rigidly standing post along the heart of that bridge.
Cody is on Banner 23. Now there are 33 with 150 names on each.
Battles.
Thirty-three banners, 150 names is 4,950 battles that ended in tragic death in less than a four-year time period.
There was a video shown in a luncheon that featured family photos. My photo was of me, Cody and my daughter Katy on her wedding day, me straightening Cody’s tie.
After the video played, the question was broached, “Could you tell who in the pictures was killed by fentanyl?”
The answer was “all of them.”
With each death, there is a spouse, a dad, mom, cousin, aunt, uncle, plus all of those that loved them outside blood family.
Battles.
That is true with any death, but the sting is harder when the death is unnatural. In my situation and in many stories of other parents that I have heard personally, mental health played a part in how those faces wound up on those banners.
We parents love to talk about our younguns’ and love to tell the stories of the lives and the death. So back to the homework assignment.
I will start with mine.
I have two brothers that have lost sons in different ways. I also have cousins who are going through similar grief.
One of my best friends from high school is about to start his third bout with cancer. Although the prognosis is encouraging, it is his third bout, plus the family almost lost his only son due to a staph infection. I watched him play football on Friday night.
My wife is recovering from surgery.
So many of my friends are struggling financially, mentally and emotionally.
And yes a few struggle with addiction.
If we could possibly stop arguing about the issues of the world, such as politics, or who is right about their interpretation of the Bible, or what Kim Kardashian is doing, maybe we could be a little more in tune with what our neighbors might be feeling. Remember a few weeks ago, I spoke about empathy.
With some extra kindness as an ingredient for daily lives, maybe it would cut down on the road-rageous middle fingers, the mistakes that cause accidents by people that are so anxious and in a hurry, and the incessant bickering on social media. I wish we could go back in time just a little when we literally cared about our neighbors. Mine growing up were two elderly couples, one on each side. Bummy and Florence Luff, along with Mutt and Leta Renard were retired farmers. My family was the last to move into the area, and my younger brother and I were the only kids they saw every day. That made us super special. Both sets of neighbors pulled into our driveway unannounced whenever they wanted to, and there was never a harsh word or dirty look.
We welcomed them, and they welcomed us. In fact, I rode my bicycle to their houses constantly. Even when I went off to college, those two sets of neighbors asked about me constantly as if they were my blood grandparents. If I were completely honest, both sets of my grandparents were gone when I was born, so I gladly adopted those two sets.
That’s what taught me how to love and respect unconditionally. Neither of those couples had to give my brothe and me the time of day, but they did so much more. They fed us. They let us be in the house. They loved us.
No era is perfect, but that period of time in my life sure felt pretty close.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.