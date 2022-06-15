“Lightyear”
(Rated PG for action/peril. Opens in theaters on June 17.)
The premise: This spinoff of Pixar’s “Toy Story” franchise can get a little confusing if you think about it too much, so it’s smart the studio is basically describing it as “the movie Andy watched that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy.” The origin story of the famous space ranger (voiced by Chris Evans in full action hero mode) chronicles his time marooned on a faraway planet and his efforts to escape with the help of teammates Izzy (Keke Palmer), Mo (Taika Waititi), Darby (Dale Soules) and a robotic cat named Sox (Peter Sohn).
The verdict: I don’t know if moviegoers were clamoring for a movie about the “real” Buzz Lightyear’s exploits in space, but I was very pleasantly surprised with the result. Played like an ’80s sci-fi adventure rather than a children’s comedy, the flick should appeal to viewers of all ages.
I know some people will be confused or irritated that Tim Allen’s voice has been replaced with Evans,’ but there’s no nefarious intent – it makes sense in context once you realize the movie’s tone. The actor settles into the role nicely, using some of his Captain America heroism combined with some comedic blustery machismo.
What’s more, he’s surrounded by an equally strong supporting cast. Everyone is great, but the standouts are Waititi, Uzo Aduba as Buzz’s faithful partner Alisha and Peter Sohn. The latter plays a robot cat named Sox and steals the entire flick with his hilarious, adorable performance.
“Lightyear” probably won’t make anyone’s list of Pixar’s all-time achievements, but it’s much better than I expected it to be. There’s a lot of adventure, plenty of laughs and a dose of those trademark Pixar tears that come out of nowhere.
Grade: B+
“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
(Rated R for sexual content, graphic nudity and some language. Premieres June 17 on Hulu.)
The premise: Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson) is a retired teacher and widow yearning to break out of a humdrum life in which she has always followed the rules. Now that her husband is gone and her kids are grown, she makes the adventurous decision to meet with a sex worker named Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack) in an out-of-town hotel room. However, over the course of three sessions, the two of them realize they enjoy talking to each other as much as the activity they originally planned.
The verdict: We’re almost halfway through 2022, and so far “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” is one of the year’s best. It’s a beautiful, heartfelt movie with a raw, incredibly brave performance from Thompson that’s equally matched by McCormack, a charismatic Irish actor poised to become a big star.
While the subject matter will likely prove off-putting to more reserved viewers, writer Katy Brand and director Sophie Hyde treat it with respect and nuance rather than shooting for titillation and dirty jokes. The same goes for Thompson and McCormack, who exhibit remarkable chemistry – a good thing considering the entire movie (aside from a couple of brief scenes) is just the two of them talking in a hotel room.
Those who complain that nobody makes movies for grown-ups anymore should check this one out on Hulu this weekend. It’s a funny, sweet and frank look at sexuality that deserves a big audience. I just wish it was playing in theaters.
Grade: A-
“The Phantom of the Open”
(Rated PG-13 for some strong language and smoking. Opens in select theaters on June 17.)
The premise: Based on a true – and bewildering – story, Maurice Flitcroft (Mark Rylance) is a crane operator and family man who uses an upcoming layoff to try a different career path. Despite never playing a round of golf in his life, a little white lie and an administrative error gain him an invitation to compete in the 1976 British Open qualifier. Initially treated as a joke, his enthusiasm and oddball nature soon gain him international notoriety and he becomes a minor folk hero.
The verdict: Those who need further proof that Rylance is a terrific actor (following his Oscar-winning turn in “Bridge of Spies,” “Dunkirk” and this year’s “The Outfit”) will find plenty in this twee, but otherwise standard biopic. While the story is compelling enough on its own, Rylance, with some help from a great soundtrack, elevates the material even more.
Screenwriter Simon Farnaby (adapting Scott Murray’s book) utilizes some intriguing fantastical imagery in the first act, but mostly drops that in favor of standard biopic tropes for the rest of the film. It comes back for a moment in the third act, but by then things have gotten too shaky for it to return audiences to the previous quirky tone. By then, director Craig Roberts is too focused on the required “darkest before the dawn” trope, along with a cringe-inducing assortment of dodgy fake wigs and mustaches.
Fortunately, Rylance and the rest of the cast – particularly Sally Hawkins as Flitcroft’s encouraging wife, along with Christian and Jonah Lees as his mischievous twin sons – are so endearing that the film overcomes its weaker moments. It’s a fun watch that’s worth keeping on your radar.
Grade: B
Home Video Spotlight
“Strawberry Mansion”
(Not rated. Blu-ray available on June 21.)
This quirky independent film takes place in 2035, when our dreams are infused with product placement and auditors assign taxable value on them. In the course of his job, one such agent (Kentucker Audley, who also co-wrote and co-directed with Albert Birney) encounters a lifelong dreamer (Penny Fuller) who has managed to evade the surveillance state using analog technology. As he works his way through her archive, he begins to fall in love with visions of her younger self (Grace Glowicki).
Bonus features include an audio commentary with filmmakers Birney and Audley; a making-of featurette; deleted/extended scenes; test footage; short films from Birney; a music video; reversible jacket artwork; and exclusive collectible trading cards.
