“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Rated R for some violence, sexual material and language. Now playing in limited release; opens wide on April 8.
Impossible to fully explain in a brief paragraph, this hilarious, heartwarming sci-fi epic centers on a Chinese American woman named Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), who is in the middle of preparing for an IRS audit of her family’s struggling laundromat. As if that wasn’t stressful enough,
she’s approached
by a version of her husband (Ke Huy Quan) from an alternate reality who tells her she must save the world by connecting with Evelyns from different universes and utilizing their various skills.
The word “masterpiece” has been mostly drained of its power because it gets tossed around in hyperbolic fashion. However, there’s no other way to describe the latest film from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels. The plot seems excessively convoluted at first,
but all the pieces
click into place by
the end.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is an incredible viewing experience from start to finish, one that works best
if you don’t try to figure things out
along the way. Instead, let the current sweep you along as the narrative pinballs from absurd to hilarious to confusing, ultimately arriving at a life-affirming conclusion. I would’ve never predicted a
silent scene involving two rocks and subtitles would make me cry, but — then again — I’ve never seen a
movie like this one.
Material this unconventional could come off pretentious
or cutesy in
the wrong hands, but that’s not a problem here. Daniels has a keen eye for casting, putting beloved performers in roles that allow them to showcase their talents in delightfully bizarre ways. Hollywood is notorious for sidelining actresses once they hit a certain age, but the directors prove why that’s dumb by allowing Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis (playing a monstrous villain, an irritating bureaucrat and a surprising love interest, depending
on the universe) to deliver some of the best performances of their long careers.
They’re matched
by equally killer
work from Quan
(best known for his roles in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies,” returning
to acting after a
long break) and Stephanie Hsu. The actors, along with Yeoh, craft a family dynamic that’s somehow both relatable and unlike anything I’ve ever
seen on the big
screen.
I could write a
dozen more paragraphs about
this wonderful film
— indeed, there are going to be so many great essays about it
in the future — but
I don’t want to spoil
the experience of walking in cold like I did. Very rarely does a movie catch me by surprise, but “Everything Everywhere All at Once” did it for almost two-and-a-half hours straight. It’s easily
the best movie of 2022 so far.
Grade: A+
“Ambulance”
Rated R for intense violence, bloody images and language throughout. Opens in theaters on April 8.
Director Michael Bay’s new thriller focuses on a decorated military vet (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his desperate attempt to pay for his wife’s much-needed surgery. He turns to his adopted brother (Jake Gyllenhaal) — a career criminal — for help and ends up pressured into joining a bank robbery. When the getaway goes south, the brothers hijack an ambulance and quickly realize there’s a wounded cop on board, as well as a tenacious EMT (Eiza González) determined to save his life amidst the chaos.
For 90 minutes, “Ambulance” is an entertaining, adrenaline-fueled throwback to Bay’s heyday (one character even makes not-so-subtle references to “The Rock” and “Bad Boys”). Unfortunately, since the running
time is well over
two hours, the flick runs out of gas long before the credits roll. That’s a shame considering the trio
of outstanding actors
at the heart of the movie.
Mateen and
González are clearly having fun, but not nearly as much as Gyllenhaal. He gets
to go full, wild-eyed crazy as a hotheaded crook clearly in over his head, trying to live up to his damaged father’s legacy. Bay casts several recognizable faces (including Garret Dillahunt and Keir O’Donnell) as cops trying to subdue the speeding ambulance, but those characters don’t get nearly
the screen time or shading afforded the leads.
In some admirable ways, Bay has grown as a director over the years. “Ambulance” doesn’t contain the blatant racism, misogyny and homophobia found in his earlier films. He also doesn’t seem to possess the same casual disdain for humanity — there’s no excessive collateral damage
this time around.
However, he utilizes a lot of the same unnecessary flourishes that get him branded as a filmmaker who prefers style over substance. The first half hour of “Ambulance” contains so many dizzying drone shots, quick
cuts, crash zooms and whip pans that it induced motion sickness. That almost never happens to
me.
After that however, the flick settles into an enjoyable groove until it goes off the rails in the third act. That’s when all logic and reason disappear from Chris Fedak’s screenplay (an adaptation of the original, far shorter 2005 Danish film).
The requirements
to suspend disbelief are egregious even
for a Bay movie,
with almost every character making decisions that fly in
the face of what viewers have learned about them, simply because it’s time to wrap things up.
The last few minutes are downright laughable, requiring some characters to
be galactically stupid. It also seems as if
the cops magically forgot about the enormous losses
they suffered just a
few hours prior, all
so another person
can be painted as a hero despite all evidence to the contrary.
Regardless, I don’t think I was supposed to approach “Ambulance” with
the film critic side
of my brain. For viewers in search of cinematic junk food, Bay’s latest will do
just fine — just
don’t start pulling
at narrative threads once you get home. The whole thing unravels if you
think about it too
hard.
Grade: C-
Home Video Spotlight
“Scream” (2022)
Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references. Now available.
The fifth entry
in the “Scream” franchise arrives
on physical media
this week in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and
DVD. A 2-Movie Collection featuring the latest film and the 1996 original is also available.
Set 25 years after
the original streak
of brutal murders
that shocked the
small town of Woodsboro, a new killer picks up the Ghostface mask.
As the bodies pile
up, a teen with a
link to the past (Melissa Barrera) seeks help from the killer’s most famous survivors: Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), former sheriff Dewey
Riley (David
Arquette) and
reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox). The film also stars Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid and
Marley Shelton.
The disc boasts a wealth of bonus content, including filmmaker commentary;
deleted scenes; two behind-the-scenes featurettes; and a tribute to horror legend Wes Craven, who directed the
first four “Scream” films.
