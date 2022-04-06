“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Rated R for some violence, sexual material and language. Now playing in limited release; opens wide on April 8.

Impossible to fully explain in a brief paragraph, this hilarious, heartwarming sci-fi epic centers on a Chinese American woman named Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), who is in the middle of preparing for an IRS audit of her family’s struggling laundromat. As if that wasn’t stressful enough,

she’s approached

by a version of her husband (Ke Huy Quan) from an alternate reality who tells her she must save the world by connecting with Evelyns from different universes and utilizing their various skills.

The word “masterpiece” has been mostly drained of its power because it gets tossed around in hyperbolic fashion. However, there’s no other way to describe the latest film from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels. The plot seems excessively convoluted at first,

but all the pieces

click into place by

the end.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is an incredible viewing experience from start to finish, one that works best

if you don’t try to figure things out

along the way. Instead, let the current sweep you along as the narrative pinballs from absurd to hilarious to confusing, ultimately arriving at a life-affirming conclusion. I would’ve never predicted a

silent scene involving two rocks and subtitles would make me cry, but — then again — I’ve never seen a

movie like this one.

Material this unconventional could come off pretentious

or cutesy in

the wrong hands, but that’s not a problem here. Daniels has a keen eye for casting, putting beloved performers in roles that allow them to showcase their talents in delightfully bizarre ways. Hollywood is notorious for sidelining actresses once they hit a certain age, but the directors prove why that’s dumb by allowing Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis (playing a monstrous villain, an irritating bureaucrat and a surprising love interest, depending

on the universe) to deliver some of the best performances of their long careers.

They’re matched

by equally killer

work from Quan

(best known for his roles in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies,” returning

to acting after a

long break) and Stephanie Hsu. The actors, along with Yeoh, craft a family dynamic that’s somehow both relatable and unlike anything I’ve ever

seen on the big

screen.

I could write a

dozen more paragraphs about

this wonderful film

— indeed, there are going to be so many great essays about it

in the future — but

I don’t want to spoil

the experience of walking in cold like I did. Very rarely does a movie catch me by surprise, but “Everything Everywhere All at Once” did it for almost two-and-a-half hours straight. It’s easily

the best movie of 2022 so far.

Grade: A+

“Ambulance”

Rated R for intense violence, bloody images and language throughout. Opens in theaters on April 8.

Director Michael Bay’s new thriller focuses on a decorated military vet (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his desperate attempt to pay for his wife’s much-needed surgery. He turns to his adopted brother (Jake Gyllenhaal) — a career criminal — for help and ends up pressured into joining a bank robbery. When the getaway goes south, the brothers hijack an ambulance and quickly realize there’s a wounded cop on board, as well as a tenacious EMT (Eiza González) determined to save his life amidst the chaos.

For 90 minutes, “Ambulance” is an entertaining, adrenaline-fueled throwback to Bay’s heyday (one character even makes not-so-subtle references to “The Rock” and “Bad Boys”). Unfortunately, since the running

time is well over

two hours, the flick runs out of gas long before the credits roll. That’s a shame considering the trio

of outstanding actors

at the heart of the movie.

Mateen and

González are clearly having fun, but not nearly as much as Gyllenhaal. He gets

to go full, wild-eyed crazy as a hotheaded crook clearly in over his head, trying to live up to his damaged father’s legacy. Bay casts several recognizable faces (including Garret Dillahunt and Keir O’Donnell) as cops trying to subdue the speeding ambulance, but those characters don’t get nearly

the screen time or shading afforded the leads.

In some admirable ways, Bay has grown as a director over the years. “Ambulance” doesn’t contain the blatant racism, misogyny and homophobia found in his earlier films. He also doesn’t seem to possess the same casual disdain for humanity — there’s no excessive collateral damage

this time around.

However, he utilizes a lot of the same unnecessary flourishes that get him branded as a filmmaker who prefers style over substance. The first half hour of “Ambulance” contains so many dizzying drone shots, quick

cuts, crash zooms and whip pans that it induced motion sickness. That almost never happens to

me.

After that however, the flick settles into an enjoyable groove until it goes off the rails in the third act. That’s when all logic and reason disappear from Chris Fedak’s screenplay (an adaptation of the original, far shorter 2005 Danish film).

The requirements

to suspend disbelief are egregious even

for a Bay movie,

with almost every character making decisions that fly in

the face of what viewers have learned about them, simply because it’s time to wrap things up.

The last few minutes are downright laughable, requiring some characters to

be galactically stupid. It also seems as if

the cops magically forgot about the enormous losses

they suffered just a

few hours prior, all

so another person

can be painted as a hero despite all evidence to the contrary.

Regardless, I don’t think I was supposed to approach “Ambulance” with

the film critic side

of my brain. For viewers in search of cinematic junk food, Bay’s latest will do

just fine — just

don’t start pulling

at narrative threads once you get home. The whole thing unravels if you

think about it too

hard.

Grade: C-

Home Video Spotlight

“Scream” (2022)

Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references. Now available.

The fifth entry

in the “Scream” franchise arrives

on physical media

this week in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and

DVD. A 2-Movie Collection featuring the latest film and the 1996 original is also available.

Set 25 years after

the original streak

of brutal murders

that shocked the

small town of Woodsboro, a new killer picks up the Ghostface mask.

As the bodies pile

up, a teen with a

link to the past (Melissa Barrera) seeks help from the killer’s most famous survivors: Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), former sheriff Dewey

Riley (David

Arquette) and

reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox). The film also stars Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid and

Marley Shelton.

The disc boasts a wealth of bonus content, including filmmaker commentary;

deleted scenes; two behind-the-scenes featurettes; and a tribute to horror legend Wes Craven, who directed the

first four “Scream” films.

Email: joshsewell81@gmail.com; Twitter: @IAmJoshSewell; Website: flixchat.blogspot.com

