Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.