Reverend Melissa L. Lewis
Reverend Melissa L. Lewis (Lisa), 59, of Bowdon, GA passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica after battling a long-term illness.

Lisa was born on December 21, 1963 to Rev. Joe Morris and Sandra Watson in Villa Rica, GA. She grew up in a dedicated and hardworking Christian home and carried on her father’s legacy by founding The Lighthouse Church of Bowdon which she actively pastored for eight years. She loved her family and church family. Her favorite past time was spending time with her loved ones and worshiping the Lord.

