Reverend Melissa L. Lewis (Lisa), 59, of Bowdon, GA passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica after battling a long-term illness.
Lisa was born on December 21, 1963 to Rev. Joe Morris and Sandra Watson in Villa Rica, GA. She grew up in a dedicated and hardworking Christian home and carried on her father’s legacy by founding The Lighthouse Church of Bowdon which she actively pastored for eight years. She loved her family and church family. Her favorite past time was spending time with her loved ones and worshiping the Lord.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and nephews Nicholas Pace and Deklin Chance.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby Keith Lewis; son, Casey (Hannah) Burns of Bowdon, GA; grandchildren, Caleb, Colesen, Ansleigh and Axton Burns; sister, Kelly (Terry) Pace; brothers, JJ Chance of Cumming, Ga. and Norris Chance of Temple, Ga. as well as beloved nieces and nephews and dear friends.
The family will receive friends at the Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Monday, February 27, 2023 from 4-9 p.m. The funeral service will take place at the First Pentecostal Church in Villa Rica on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jason Spray and Rev. T.J. Pace officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica, GA.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
