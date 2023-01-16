Rev. Leon Martin, age 73 of Villa Rica passed suddenly away Friday, January 13, 2023 in Tanner Medical Center, Villa Rica.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, David Lee and Margaret Martin; daughter and son-in-law, Tina Louise and Jerry Williams, Linda and Charles Harbuck, all of Temple, Georgia; son, Troy Martin, Carrollton, Georgia; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Janifer L. Martin.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, January 16, 2023 at 12 p.m. from Freedom Mission Church in Villa Rica, Georgia with Reverends Ronald Cantrell, Charles Harbuck and Thomas Harbuck officiating. Rev. Martin will lie in state at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service hour.
Interment will follow the service at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens with David Martin, Timothy Harbuck and Curtis Moran, Ricky Burdette, Chris Jones and Dan Allen serving as pallbearers To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
