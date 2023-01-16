Rev. Leon Martin, age 73 of Villa Rica passed suddenly away Friday, January 13, 2023 in Tanner Medical Center, Villa Rica.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, David Lee and Margaret Martin; daughter and son-in-law, Tina Louise and Jerry Williams, Linda and Charles Harbuck, all of Temple, Georgia; son, Troy Martin, Carrollton, Georgia; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive.

