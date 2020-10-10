Rev. H.T. Henderson

Rev. Henderson was born on July 3, 1927, to Leroy and Eva (Kitchens) Henderson at Jersey (Newton County), Georgia. He died on Oct. 6, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Raymond Henderson, of Covington, Georgia; his sisters, Celia Jones of Tucker, Georgia, and Ann Davis of Conyers, Georgia; his son, Sam Henderson, of Bremen, Georgia; his first wife, Lois Moore Henderson, of Carrollton; and his second wife, Sara Ellen Thompson, of Carrollton.
Those surviving to celebrate his life are children, Sue (Dan) Doleys, of Hoover, Alabama, Bonnie (Alan) Posey, of Oxford, Georgia, Steve (Kim) Thompson, of Carrollton, Allen (Shannon) Thompson, of Brewton, Alabama; brother, Tommy (Sybil) Henderson, of Bremen; sister, Jane Joyner, of McDonough, Georgia; grandchildren, Chad (Julie) Henderson, Chasity (Jerome) Arrington, Samantha Durrough, Dawn Lewis, Brad (Leandra) Doleys, Nick Doleys, Tom (Karen) Doleys, Dannette Doleys Nix, Whitney (Chad) Capps, Evan (Leslie-Ann) Posey, Samuel Thompson, Josh (Beverly) Thompson, Katherine Thompson-Stone; 30 great grandchildren; and, multiple nieces and nephews.
Leaving behind a successful business career, Rev. Henderson entered the ministry in 1966 and faithfully served the Lord for 40 years. During that time, he pastored Providence Baptist Church in Tallapoosa, Georgia, Abilene Baptist Church in Carrollton, Franklin Road Baptist Church in LaGrange, Georgia, and Antioch Baptist Church in Carrollton, as well as numerous interim positions. Over those four decades of loving service, “the Preacher” built relationships, built churches, and built future ministers.
Every church experienced significant growth under his leadership and many men followed him into the Christian ministry. He preached passionately, led effectively and shepherded faithfully. He found particular joy in serving as camp pastor at Rockridge’s Children’s Summer Camp and in attending the Youth Evangelism Conference with his young people. His love for young people led him and fellow pastor, Bud Dingler, to organize and lead the Haralson County Youth Revival in 1972 that saw a significant number of young people commit their lives to Christ. He loved telling others about his Savior, either through preaching or through a simple conversation. He loved his family and delighted in every member of his extended family, celebrating their joys and supporting them in their sorrows.
He loved the churches he served, building lasting relationships that he treasured to his last days and that he looks forward to renewing one day in heaven. He loved people. His final wish was that you honor him not with flowers but with a gift to either his home church, Shady Grove Baptist Church in Carrollton, or Harmony Baptist Church in Bowdon Junction.
To his fellow pastors, especially those called to the ministry under his ministry, and those who called him pastor and friend, please know that his family cherishes these relationships because of your love for “the Preacher.” We wish that we could have the kind of service that would include all of you. However, COVID 19 has deeply affected our lives and we do not want any other family to suffer this tragedy. We hope you understand the reason we have chosen a private service for the immediate family. We are also grateful to Hightower Funeral Home for making available a live-stream of the service as well as archiving it on their website for future viewing.
