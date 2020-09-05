The Rev. Charles Erbis Williams, of Woodland, Alabama, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020. He was 73.
Rev. Williams was born on Jan. 16, 1947, in the Pine Hill community of Randolph County, Alabama, to the late-Howard and -Bertha Williams.
He had worked in the textile industry with Trintex Corporation but was retired as a Southern Baptist pastor. He began his ministry in 1965 as an associate pastor at Pinetucky Baptist Church. From there he went to Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Oxford, Alabama, then to Zion Baptist Church in Woodland where he was the youth leader and song director. From Zion he was led to Smyrna Baptist Church where he pastored from 1987 to 1993. He then went to Hope Memorial Baptist Church in Wadley, Alabama, Calvary Baptist Church in Wedowee, and then to Corinth Baptist Church in Wedowee from which he retired in 2015. Rev. Williams also enjoyed college football and was a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Janice Williams, and his brother, Harold Williams.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Chris and Kay Williams and Brian Williams; his grandchildren, Cailean Williams, Caitlyn Hall, Caiden Williams, and Caileigh Williams; his brothers, Murl Williams and Billy Joe Williams; and his sister, Mary Robinson.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. (Alabama Time) at Smyrna Baptist Church. Rev. Tony Morris will officiate. Pallbearers will be Hollis Hall, Jerry Albright, Wayne Williams, Cody Daniel, Cailean Williams, and Matthew Hall. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Rainwater Funeral Home on Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. (Alabama Time).
For those attending the visitation and funeral, we kindly ask that you consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Flowers will be accepted, but those wishing to do so may make contributions in Rev. Williams’ memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601).
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuner
Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements.
