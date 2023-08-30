Mr. Reubin Gibson, Sr., age 78, of Carrollton, Georgia died on Aug. 22, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday Sept. 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
