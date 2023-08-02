Mr. Reuben Edward “Ed” Matthews, age 83 of Villa Rica, GA passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Cottages of Rockmart in Rockmart, GA.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Updated: August 3, 2023 @ 8:41 am
Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 pm. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with the Rev. Shae Tallent officiating.
Internment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens with Jeremy Deckard, Corey Matthews, Barry White, Richard Swann, Jeff Tallent, and Zack Stevens serving as pallbearers.
To send condolences, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
