Mr. Reuben Edward “Ed” Matthews, age 83 of Villa Rica, GA passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Cottages of Rockmart in Rockmart, GA.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.

