I have been contemplating the great question of how long is too long to leave Christmas decorations up. I believe that one should not be in a rush to discard the tinsel and the greenery too soon. After all, a lot of effort goes into decorating our homes inside and out. Why hurry to take down the evidence of our hard work? We should enjoy the fruit of our labor for as long as we can keep watering the tree or deal with the rearranged furniture.

There are those who believe in keeping a tree or wreath for all seasons. They swap Christmas ornaments for Valentines and eventually Easter eggs and then by summer, they can go wild with whatever beach, patriotic, funky theme they choose. Come September, the pumpkins, black cats and spiders can find their way into the nooks and crannies, and eventually, it’s back to full-blown Christmas all over again. The cycle of seasons is a good reason to create a moveable feast of rotating decorations on a tree, a wreath, or whatever hanging or swathed design you choose.

Trending Videos