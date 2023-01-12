I have been contemplating the great question of how long is too long to leave Christmas decorations up. I believe that one should not be in a rush to discard the tinsel and the greenery too soon. After all, a lot of effort goes into decorating our homes inside and out. Why hurry to take down the evidence of our hard work? We should enjoy the fruit of our labor for as long as we can keep watering the tree or deal with the rearranged furniture.
There are those who believe in keeping a tree or wreath for all seasons. They swap Christmas ornaments for Valentines and eventually Easter eggs and then by summer, they can go wild with whatever beach, patriotic, funky theme they choose. Come September, the pumpkins, black cats and spiders can find their way into the nooks and crannies, and eventually, it’s back to full-blown Christmas all over again. The cycle of seasons is a good reason to create a moveable feast of rotating decorations on a tree, a wreath, or whatever hanging or swathed design you choose.
And yet, there is something very appealing about a return to the mundane, the plain, the clean, the ordinary. In between the various holidays, the regular days that demand nothing in the way of decorations or special effort create space to breathe, rest and recuperate. It takes several days to complete the hanging of the holiday greens at our house, and it takes a few days to put it all away. When the last tub is stored in the shed and everything is returned to its rightful place, I take a moment to look around and be glad that things are back to normal. We thrive on routine, and though we celebrate Christmas and other holidays with joy and delight, we may also be glad when things go back to a predictable rhythm.
It’s in these moments that I appreciate that life doesn’t have to be lived at full tilt or in the fast lane. Life can just be simple and easy. No fancy recipes or elaborate dinners. No figuring out perfect parties or presents. No dealing with the complexity of how to get it all done. Life can just be life, and each day can be what the day brings.
Spiritually, this season in the Christian calendar is called Epiphany. The liturgical color is green, for growth. In the south, where daffodils start poking up through the soil in January, the evidence is in the earth. Things are growing in the darkness, and as the days lengthen toward spring, new life is waiting to emerge. Some people may deal with more depression or seasonal affective disorder in the months of January and February. For you, I hope that you can also trust that the fallowness of this season is temporary. Soil must rest sometimes before it can be nurtured and ready to give life again. Giving care to ourselves and using this time to trust our own inward journey can help us through the darkness. That, and a good counselor and medical care.
For me, this season challenges me to trust that all will be well. By mid-January, my attempts to be faithful to my intentions for growth and change are being stretched. I try to be forgiving where I’ve already failed and to reset where I know that I truly want to improve or change. The journey is the thing, and I believe that when we fall, it’s okay to sit for a moment before we get back up. The time sitting or lying face down on the ground can be a space to contemplate what matters most. We hold on to what is important and let go of what is no longer needed. This season is a time of revealing and distilling, of clarifying and honing. Eventually, we will find ourselves where we need to be, ready to tackle the next thing.
Henry Thoreau went to live in the woods near Walden Pond because he “wished to live deliberately.” I appreciate this time of living deliberately with gratitude that I can just be where I am.
