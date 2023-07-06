Dr. Cecilia Lee

Retired University of West Georgia spanish professor Cecilia Castro Lee is a woman of many talents and endeavors.

A well-chronicled and awarded college professor, bilingual poet, literary critic, lecturer, and translator, she has authored numerous highly acclaimed books and has been honored as “Professor the Year” by the Georgia Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.”