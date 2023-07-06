Retired University of West Georgia spanish professor Cecilia Castro Lee is a woman of many talents and endeavors.
A well-chronicled and awarded college professor, bilingual poet, literary critic, lecturer, and translator, she has authored numerous highly acclaimed books and has been honored as “Professor the Year” by the Georgia Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.”
On Wednesday, July 26 the accomplished poet will be at the Neva Lomason Library in Carrollton for a reading and book signing at 5:30 p.m.
“I am really looking forward to the opportunity of meeting old friends and colleagues, as well as lovers of poetry,” Dr. Lee said.
Having travelled to many countries where she has translated and published literary works, Dr. Lee received the “Professor of the Year Award” by the Georgia Association of Teachers of Spanish and Latin American Literature and was nominated for Georgia Author of the Year for her poetry book, “The Party Is Not Over.”
A native of Bogota, Colombia in South America, she moved to the United States as part of a teacher exchange program sponsored by the Cordell Hull Foundation after earning an undergraduate degree in philology and languages at the Universidad Pedagógica de Bogotá. Two master’s degrees and a Ph.D. later, she spent more than three decades teaching Spanish, French and English as a second language for the University System of Georgia.
The majority of her teaching career took place at UWG.
In addition to teaching in the College of Arts, Dr. Lee also was in charge of the teacher training program in partnership with the College of Arts, Culture and Scientific Inquiry, in addition to be responsible for the teacher training program in partnership with the UWG’s College of Education.
Endearing herself to many students outside the traditional classroom setting, Dr. Lee spent much of her time accompanying students on trips abroad. Following her retirement from UWG in 2007, her former students, friends and family created a scholarship in her name, the Cecilia Castro Lee Scholarship, ensuring that her legacy will impact generations to come at the University of West Georgia.
