Retired Lt. “Billy” House, 67, of Bremen, Georgia passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Tabernacle Baptist Church with the Rev. Jason Hatchett and Chief Jimmy Bearden officiating.
The family will receive friends Wednesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church in the Heritage Room from 12-1 p.m.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.