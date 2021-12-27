Retired Lt. “Billy” House, 67, of Bremen, Georgia passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. 

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Tabernacle Baptist Church with the Rev. Jason Hatchett and Chief Jimmy Bearden officiating. 

The family will receive friends Wednesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church in the Heritage Room from 12-1 p.m. 

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Retired Lieutenant Billy House, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 29
Visitation
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
12:00PM-1:00PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church in the Heritage Room
150 Tabernacle Dr.
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 29
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
1:00PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church Chapel
150 Tabernacle Dr.
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Trending Videos