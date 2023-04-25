Disclaimer: All information listed can be located on the State of Georgia Department of Public Health, Health inspection website.
EVENTS UNLIMITED (BASE OF OPERATION FOR IRON HOT GRILL)
105 LIBERTY RD VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
IRON HOT GRILL, INC
105 LIBERTY RD VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
J & MIKE INC. DBA M & J HOME COOKING
1111 BANKHEAD HWY STE 1 CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-17-2023
Violations:
4-2B - food-contact surfaces: cleaned & sanitized
511-6-1.05(6)(n) - manual and mechanical warewashing equipment, chemical sanitization-temperature, ph, concentration, hardness (p,pf)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection?: Yes
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: No sanitizer registering in 3 compartment sink/Added bleach and contacting repair man
17C - physical facilities installed, maintained, and clean
511-6-1.07(5)(a),(b) - good repair, physical facilities maintained; cleaning, frequency & restrictions, cleaned often enough to keep them clean (c)
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection?: Yes
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Tiles throughout kitchen and cracked and chipped heavily. Grout is gone in multiple areas./Re-grout and replace or repair chipped-cracked tiles.
TRINITY TACOS
135 DEPOT ST BUCHANAN, GA 30113
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2023
PAPOUS PIZZA
2178 US HIGHWAY 78 TALLAPOOSA, GA 30176
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
GRANDMA'S COUNTRY KITCHEN
520 ALABAMA AVE BREMEN, GA 30110
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2023
Violations:
4-2A - food stored covered
511-6-1.04(4)(c)1(iv) - packaged & unpackaged food, food stored covered(c)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection?: Yes
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed open bag of flour stored on shelves. CA: PIC put bag of flour in a closed container.
6-1D - time as a public health control: procedures and records
511-6-1.04(6)(i) - time as a public health control (tphc) (p, pf, c)
Points: 9
Corrected during inspection?: Yes
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed raw beef(45.7F), raw bacon(46F), and ham(47.1F) being held under time as a public health control exceeding the four hour discard time. CA: PIC discarded foods.
TURN AROUND BAR B QUE
2390 HIGHWAY 78 TALLAPOOSA, GA 30176
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2023
Violations:
17D - adequate ventilation and lighting; designated areas used
511-6-1.05(3)(d) - ventilation hood system, adequacy, adequate to prevent grease & condensation build-up (c)
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed broken hood vent with a household air filter being used to trap grease. CA: PIC will contact maintenance to fix hood vent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.