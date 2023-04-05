All information is of the Georgia Department of Public Health's website.
NAMA ASIAN FUSION
108 ADAMSON SQUARE CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2023
Violations:
6-1A - proper cold holding temperatures
511-6-1.04(6)(f) - time/temperature control for safety; cold holding (p)
Points: 9
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed reach in cooler holding food temps above 41F, rice 46F, spicy mayo 48F, mushrooms 46F./discard foods that have been held for longer than 4 hours use other units until cooler gets repaired
8-2B - toxic substances properly identified, stored, used
511-6-1.07(6)(b) - working containers, common name (pf)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed unlabeled chemical bottles near dish washing area./all working containers stored outside of original bottle must have a label
17C - physical facilities installed, maintained, and clean
511-6-1.07(5)(a),(b) - good repair, physical facilities maintained; cleaning, frequency & restrictions, cleaned often enough to keep them clean (c)
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed stained walls and ceiling tiles in main kitchen area/clean
18 - insects, rodents, and animals not present
511-6-1.07(2)(m) - outer openings protected (c)
Points: 3
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed live roach activity in main kitchen/checked pest control records last visit was 3/28/2023 Observed both back doors and main entrance with gaps of light/seal and change weather strip to prevent potential pest entry
U KNOW IT CATERING
1633 BANKHEAD HWY CARROLLTON, GA 30116
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2023
Violations:
4-2B - food-contact surfaces: cleaned & sanitized
511-6-1.05(7)(a)1 - equipment, food-contact surfaces,& utensils (pf)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed old label left on clean bucket in dish drying shelf./remove old labels prior to washing
15C - nonfood-contact surfaces clean
511-6-1.05(7)(a)2,3 - equipment, food/nonfood-contact surfaces, and utensils, food-contact surfaces of cooking equipment & nonfood-contact surfaces free of accumulations (c)
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed ice built-up in white reach in freezer./defrost to prevent future malfunction
BOWDON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
223 KENT AVE BOWDON, GA 30108
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2023
BOWDON HIGH SCHOOL
W COLLEGE BOWDON, GA 30108
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2023
FONG'S ASIAN MARKET INC.
215 W WILSON ST STE 219 VILLA RICA, GA 30180
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2023
Violations:
12A - contamination prevented during food preparation, storage, display
511-6-1.04(4)(q) - food storage (c)
Points: 3
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Various foods in fridge with loose/slipping covers, loose wrapping, etc. // Ensure all foods are tightly wrapped and covered to avoid contamination.
18 - insects, rodents, and animals not present
511-6-1.07(2)(k) - insect control devices (c)
Points: 3
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed gaps of daylight through back screen door. // Use weather strips to properly fitted doors to avoid pest entry.
Haralson County:
TREASURY COFFEE & CAFE
211 HAMILTON AVE BREMEN, GA 30110
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2023
NEWBORN RESTAURANTS LLC
840 GA HWY 100 TALLAPOOSA, GA 30176
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2023
Violations:
15C - nonfood-contact surfaces clean
511-6-1.05(7)(d) - nonfood-contact surfaces (c)
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: Yes
Inspector Notes: Observed accumulation of food debris in microwave in grill prep area. CA: PIC will obtain a new microwave for the facility or clean the current microwave at a frequency to prevent accumulation of food debris.
17D - adequate ventilation and lighting; designated areas used
511-6-1.05(3)(d) - ventilation hood system, adequacy, adequate to prevent grease & condensation build-up (c)
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: Yes
Inspector Notes: Observed accumulation of grease on hood vents above grill. PIC will have hood vents cleaned and ventilation fan repaired to prevent grease buildup.
TROPICAL JOES JUICE AND SMOOTHIE BAR
103 PACIFIC AVE BREMEN, Ga. 30110
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-29-2023
HOMEGROWN NUTRITION
131 BUCHANAN ST BREMEN, Ga. 30110
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-27-2023
8-2B - toxic substances properly identified, stored, used
511-6-1.07(6)(c) - storage, separation (p)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection?: Yes
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed sanitizer bottles stored next to coffee and other food items on bottom shelf in food service area. CA: PIC moved sanitizer to a separate are where it could not contaminate food.
SMALL TOWN NUTRITION LLC
119 HEAD AVE TALLAPOOSA, Ga. 30176
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-27-2023
Violations:
12A - contamination prevented during food preparation, storage, display
511-6-1.04(4)(q) - food storage (c)
Points: 3
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed boxes of cups and lids stored on the floor. Also observed mini-fridge stored on the floor. CA: Reorganize storage area so that you can store all goods at least 6 inches above the floor.
